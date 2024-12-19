Is Zimbabwe on the brink of collapse?

The recent wave of prolonged power outages and repeated national blackouts has exposed deep-rooted systemic failures in governance, infrastructure management, and accountability.
With power cuts extending beyond 24 hours in many areas, Zimbabweans are grappling with the harsh reality of an economy bleeding billions while a dysfunctional electricity system pushes industries, businesses, and households to the brink.
The situation worsened yesterday when a nationwide blackout was triggered by a power surge originating from South Africa’s Eskom.
This abrupt withdrawal of electricity plunged Zimbabwe into total darkness which continued throughout the night and into today.
Right now, as I write this article, we, in my town of Redcliff, have not had electricity since yesterday.
Such incidents are not isolated.
Only a few weeks earlier, the national grid collapsed under the strain of increased power imports from Mozambique en route to Zambia.
These frequent outages illustrate the frailty of Zimbabwe’s electricity system, which is woefully unprepared to manage even minor fluctuations in supply.
This grid, constructed decades ago, has suffered from years of neglect and underinvestment, leaving it unable to meet current demands, let alone absorb additional capacity.
This is not merely a technical issue but a glaring reflection of governance failures and unchecked corruption.
At the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), millions of dollars intended for infrastructure upgrades have been squandered.
In one particularly egregious example, millions of dollars were reportedly paid to a company with links to the ruling elite, which failed to deliver the necessary equipment for power generation.
Meanwhile, the company’s CEO reportedly spent lavishly on a birthday celebration in South Africa, flying dozens of relatives and friends and booking them in hotels on an expensive trip while the people of Zimbabwe languished in darkness.
Inflated contracts and procurement scandals are commonplace, with perpetrators shielded by their connections to the ruling elite.
This lack of accountability has turned ZESA into a symbol of mismanagement, where public funds are funneled into private pockets while the national grid crumbles.
The consequences of these failures extend far beyond inconvenience.
Zimbabwe’s industrial sector loses approximately $100 million each month as power outages halt production, disrupt supply chains, and increase operating costs.
Mining, a cornerstone of the economy responsible for a significant portion of foreign currency earnings, suffers losses of up to $500 million annually due to power disruptions.
These figures may have doubled by now as a direct result of the increase in the length and frequency of these power outages.
For a nation already grappling with foreign exchange shortages, these losses are catastrophic, further widening the trade deficit and limiting the government’s ability to fund critical services.
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy, have been hit even harder.
Many of these businesses lack the resources to invest in alternative energy sources such as generators or solar power, forcing them to shut down during outages.
For example, small-scale welders, bakers, and butchers in urban areas now struggle to meet customer demands, leading to significant income losses and layoffs.
The ripple effects are felt by families who depend on these businesses for their livelihoods, exacerbating unemployment and poverty rates in a country already grappling with an 80% jobless rate.
The burden is equally heavy on households.
Families are forced to spend scarce resources on candles, firewood, or gas for basic lighting and cooking.
In rural areas, where alternative energy options are limited, this has led to a regression in living standards.
Students are unable to study after dark, and access to critical healthcare services is compromised as clinics struggle to maintain refrigeration for medicines or run life-saving equipment during prolonged blackouts.
Zimbabwe’s deteriorating power situation has also led to significant environmental consequences.
With electricity now unreliable, there has been a surge in deforestation as communities turn to firewood for energy.
This unsustainable practice is depleting forests at an alarming rate, further contributing to climate change and undermining Zimbabwe’s environmental commitments.
On the broader economic front, the country’s appeal to investors is dwindling.
Persistent power outages increase the cost of doing business, making Zimbabwe an unattractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI).
Companies with regional operations now prefer countries with more reliable infrastructure, such as Botswana or Namibia, leading to a loss of potential investment opportunities.
The manufacturing sector, which has been struggling for years, faces additional pressure as businesses relocate to countries with better energy security.
The political ramifications of this crisis cannot be ignored.
Public frustration over power cuts is boiling over, adding to a growing list of grievances against the government.
Citizens are increasingly questioning the competence of the ruling elite, and social unrest is a real possibility if these issues are not addressed urgently.
The continued neglect of ZESA’s infrastructure and failure to address corruption within the power sector could become a tipping point for widespread dissatisfaction, posing a serious threat to national stability.
To avert a total collapse, Zimbabwe must take immediate and decisive action.
First, a comprehensive audit of ZESA’s operations and finances is essential to identify and eliminate corruption.
Those responsible for embezzling public funds must be held accountable, regardless of their political connections.
Additionally, the government must prioritize investment in upgrading the national grid, focusing on renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power to reduce reliance on imports.
Incentives for private-sector participation in energy generation could also alleviate pressure on the grid.
Regional cooperation is another critical aspect.
Zimbabwe must renegotiate power import agreements to ensure a more stable and affordable supply while exploring partnerships to modernize its electricity infrastructure.
Countries like Zambia and Botswana have successfully integrated renewable energy into their grids, offering valuable lessons Zimbabwe can emulate.
Failure to address these challenges will undoubtedly push Zimbabwe closer to economic collapse.
The nation cannot afford to continue on its current trajectory, where the lights are literally going out on industries, businesses, and households.
The time for action is now, before the darkness engulfs the entire nation.
