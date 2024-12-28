9:15 by Ngomakurira Have your say: IT IS CHRISTMAS!

We all approach Christmas differently. The good woman who used to look after my aged parents hated it. She had indelible memories, when she was younger, of her husband coming home drunk. Others have pleasanter reactions centred round family and lights and presents and brandy butter. Some see it as a time we gather in church and sing joyful songs and ponder the child in the crib.