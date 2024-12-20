Makwena and Kabwe Successfully defend Kashansi Open

Makwena won the tournament without a defeat that is finishing with 6.5/7 games which she played. She only drew one game against Namakau Likando Of Zambia in a pulsating game.
Timothy Komodo Kabwe defended successfully and in the process he drew two games one against top seed International Master Gillian Bwalya whom he held to a draw before drawing to Fide Master Musonda Chola in another exciting game.
He won five games and drew two games.
Gillian Bwalya also drew two games and won five games finishing with the same number of games. They were separated by the buccholzz and Kabwe’s gods were smiling all the way to a podium finish which the winner himself could not hide but enjoy such a great achievement. The presence of International Master Gillian Bwalya as well as Kelvin Chumfwa made the tournament an interesting tournament. Kelvin Chumfwa came third with 5.5 points, Prince Daniel Mulenga and Fide Master Musonda Chola. Veteran player Spencer Masango finished with 5 points out 7 games which they played.
The tournament was a success as it brought some Zimbabweans , Zambians and Botswana’s Naledi Katlo Banda also took part in the tournament coming out third. Naomi Mwale of Zambia came second behind Makwena in a tense ladies affair.
IA Chanda was the Organizer of the chess tournament.Post published in: Featured