14:39 by VOA Studio 7 Have your say: Mayor of Zimbabwe’s capital declares, wrongfully, that city’s tap water is safe for human consumption

Mayor of Harare, Zimbabwe “… [T]he water that is coming out of our taps is safe for human consumption, and it is safe for the residents. We treat water that comes from Lake Chivero and Lake Manyame thoroughly to make sure that we don’t put in our system water that is contaminated or that is harmful to the residents.”