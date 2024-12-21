Mnangagwa’s third term bid is worsening the suffering of Zimbabweans

Tendai Ruben MbofanaDespite his claims of being a constitutionalist, recent developments and actions by his supporters reveal an obsession with staying in office until at least 2030.
This fixation has exacerbated the suffering of ordinary Zimbabweans, as government officials prioritize political survival over addressing the country’s dire economic and social crises.
The signs of Mnangagwa’s intentions to extend his rule have been evident for some time but became more pronounced this year.
The “2030 ED will still be in power” campaign is being championed by prominent Mnangagwa allies like Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs, Owen “Mudha” Ncube, Minister of Local Government and the ZANU-PF Mashonaland East provincial chairman, Daniel Garwe, and Youth Minister Tino Machakaire, amongst others.
This transitioned from mere slogans to resolutions by various organs of the ruling party, particularly the youth and women’s wings in provinces such as Midlands and Masvingo, which are largely perceived as Mnangagwa’s turf.
The climax came at the ZANU-PF Annual People’s Conference in Bulawayo in October 2024, where the resolution for Mnangagwa to rule until 2030 was adopted.
Now proponents of the “ED 2030” drive are out in full force practically shoving this resolution down grassroots ZANU-PF supporters’ throats.
This is now being packaged as a party resolution which every ZANU-PF member must support without fail, as any opposition would be interpreted as defiance with severe consequences.
This is clearly an attempt to intimidation and coerce party faithfuls to not only tow the party line but also vote for the necessary constitutional amendments should the time arrive for a referendum, as required by the Constitution of Zimbabwe.
Despite Mnangagwa’s public denials of seeking to extend his term, his tacit approval of these actions speaks volumes.
Allowing such resolutions to be tabled and adopted, and subsequently promoted as party policy, shows a clear strategy to intimidate and coerce party members into supporting constitutional amendments necessary for a third term.
However, Mnangagwa faces significant hurdles in his bid for a third term.
Divisions within ZANU-PF are deep, with a faction reportedly supporting Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.
Chiwenga, a former military commander instrumental in the coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, commands significant influence, particularly within the military.
Mnangagwa has responded by reshuffling security forces, including the recent early retirement of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga.
These moves are widely seen as efforts to “coup-proof” his position and eliminate dissent within the security forces.
Furthermore, frequent meetings at his Precabe Farm in Kwekwe suggest a concerted effort by Mnangagwa’s camp to strategize against internal opposition.
The political infighting has made it unlikely for Mnangagwa to secure the two-thirds parliamentary majority required for constitutional amendments.
Even if he succeeds in pushing for a referendum, grassroots opposition within ZANU-PF, influenced by the Chiwenga faction, could pose significant challenges.
This internal discord has led to a shift in focus among top government officials, many of whom are expending energy, time and resources on Mnangagwa’s third-term bid instead of fulfilling their ministerial duties.
This raises critical questions about governance and accountability.
Cabinet ministers play a crucial role in the functioning of the Zimbabwean government.
Some people may be tempted to say that the government is more than just ministers.
But, that’s where the problem lies.
There is a reason why a government needs ministers.
Their responsibilities include policy development, administration of ministries, legislative contributions, advising the president, and representing the government in various capacities.
The neglect of these duties by ministers preoccupied with Mnangagwa’s political agenda has left a vacuum in leadership and governance.
Key questions arise: Who is leading in policy formulation and development?
Who is overseeing operations of ministries?
Who is contributing to the drafting of key legislation, especially considering that there has already been a challenge with some cabinet ministers not attending Parliament sessions?
What advisory role are these ministers playing to the President, except maybe giving him tips on how to outmanoeuvre rivals in the Chiwenga camp so as to secure the desperately desired third term?
Yet, the country is burning!
The absence of focused leadership in these areas has dire consequences for a nation already grappling with severe challenges.
Zimbabwe’s electricity crisis is a prime example of the government’s failure to address critical issues.
The electricity crisis has reached unprecedented levels with a never-seen-before increased frequency in national power blackouts as well as loadshedding that now lasts days at a time in some areas.
This crisis threatens the already fragile economy, impacting industries, mining operations, retailers, and small-to-medium enterprises.
Zimbabwe’s history of deindustrialization, marked by the closure of major companies due to an unfriendly economic environment, has resulted in massive job losses and unemployment rates nearing 90%.
The informal sector, where many have sought refuge (with no job security, no decent wages, and no pensions), is now also under threat due to unreliable power supply.
Even vegetable vendors are not safe as the agricultural sector is not spared the insane power outages and production this season is under threat.
Agriculture, a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s economy, is severely affected, putting food security at risk and compounding the struggles of small-scale farmers.
The economic impact of these challenges is devastating.
With 70% of the population living below the poverty line and nearly half surviving on less than $2.50 a day (extreme poverty), Zimbabweans are enduring extreme poverty.
Inflation remains a persistent problem, eroding purchasing power and driving basic commodities out of reach for most citizens.
Instead of focusing on these pressing issues, government officials remain fixated on securing Mnangagwa’s third term.
This neglect highlights a troubling disconnect between the priorities of the ruling elite and the needs of ordinary citizens.
The obsession with extending Mnangagwa’s rule has also strained public resources and diverted attention from critical governance issues.
Ministers and party officials aligned with Mnangagwa have prioritized political maneuvering over their official duties.
This has resulted in a government that appears more concerned with consolidating power than addressing the needs of its people.
The lack of accountability and transparency further exacerbates the suffering of Zimbabweans, who are left to bear the brunt of poor governance and mismanagement.
The current state of affairs underscores the dangers of a leadership preoccupied with power retention.
Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term has not only deepened divisions within ZANU-PF but also contributed to the worsening socio-economic conditions in Zimbabwe.
The focus on political survival has overshadowed critical issues such as economic recovery, poverty alleviation, and infrastructure development.
As ministers and officials prioritize loyalty to Mnangagwa over their responsibilities, the country continues to suffer.
The implications of this political obsession are far-reaching.
It undermines democratic principles and sets a dangerous precedent for governance in Zimbabwe.
The manipulation of party structures and the intimidation of dissenting voices erode trust in the political system and discourage meaningful participation in democratic processes.
For a nation already grappling with a legacy of authoritarianism and economic instability, the consequences of such actions are dire.
Zimbabwe stands at a crossroads.
The decisions made in the coming months will have a profound impact on the nation’s future.
It is imperative for leaders to prioritize the well-being of citizens over personal ambitions.
The focus must shift from power retention to addressing the pressing challenges facing the country.
I am confident that, had those in power expended the same time, energy and resources on economic development as they are on Mnangagwa’s third term ambitions, the challenges facing Zimbabwe would disappear within weeks.
This requires a commitment to good governance, accountability, and the rule of law.
Without these principles, Zimbabwe risks further deterioration and prolonged suffering for its people.
Mnangagwa’s third-term bid represents a betrayal of the trust and hopes of Zimbabweans.
It is a stark reminder of the dangers of unchecked political ambition and the need for vigilance in safeguarding democratic principles.
The obsession with extending his rule has come at a high cost, with ordinary citizens bearing the brunt of neglect and mismanagement.
As the nation grapples with its challenges, the question remains: Who will stand up for the people of Zimbabwe?
The answer lies in a collective demand for accountability and a renewed commitment to the principles of democracy and good governance.
