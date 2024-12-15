15.12.2024 5:45
Open Meetings and Public Hearings on the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

There is only one open Committee meeting scheduled for this week, and it will be held on Tuesday 17th December, as indicated below.  In addition, the Portfolio Committee on Media, Information and Broadcasting Services will be holding public hearings on the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, again as indicated below.

“Open” in the context of committee meetings, means that the meetings are open to attendance by members of the public, but as observers only.  Members of the public wishing to attend meetings in the New Parliament Building will need to produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.

Tuesday 17th December at 10 am

Thematic Committee on Gender and Development

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development on gender empowerment initiatives in the mining and extractive sector.

Venue:  Committee Room 13, third floor, New Parliament Building.

Public Hearings on Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

Below is the schedule of public hearings to be held by the Portfolio Committee on Media, Information and Broadcasting Services on the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill [link]:

Harare Province

Date:  Monday 16th December

Venue:  Ambassador Hotel, Harare

Time:     9 to 11 a.m.

Mashonaland East Province

Date:  Monday 16th December

Venue:  Mbuya Nehanda Hall, Marondera

Time:     1 to 3 p.m.

Manicaland Province

Date:  Tuesday 17th December

Venue:  Mutare Hall, Mutare

Time:     10 a.m. to 12 midday

Masvingo Province

Date:  Wednesday 18th December

Venue:  Charles Austin Hall, Masvingo

Time:     10 a.m. to 12 midday

Bulawayo Province

Date:  Thursday 19th December

Venue:  Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel, Bulawayo

Time:     10 a.m. to 12 midday

Matabeleland North Province

Date:  Friday 20th December

Venue:  Bubi Community Hall, Bubi

Time:     10 a.m. to 12 midday

Midlands Province

Date:  Saturday 21st December

Venue:  Kwekwe Theatre, Kwekwe

Time:     10 a.m. to 12 midday

