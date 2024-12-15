Open Meetings and Public Hearings on the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 29/2024
There is only one open Committee meeting scheduled for this week, and it will be held on Tuesday 17th December, as indicated below. In addition, the Portfolio Committee on Media, Information and Broadcasting Services will be holding public hearings on the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, again as indicated below.
“Open” in the context of committee meetings, means that the meetings are open to attendance by members of the public, but as observers only. Members of the public wishing to attend meetings in the New Parliament Building will need to produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.
Tuesday 17th December at 10 am
Thematic Committee on Gender and Development
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development on gender empowerment initiatives in the mining and extractive sector.
Venue: Committee Room 13, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Public Hearings on Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill
Below is the schedule of public hearings to be held by the Portfolio Committee on Media, Information and Broadcasting Services on the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill [link]:
Harare Province
Date: Monday 16th December
Venue: Ambassador Hotel, Harare
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Mashonaland East Province
Date: Monday 16th December
Venue: Mbuya Nehanda Hall, Marondera
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Manicaland Province
Date: Tuesday 17th December
Venue: Mutare Hall, Mutare
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 midday
Masvingo Province
Date: Wednesday 18th December
Venue: Charles Austin Hall, Masvingo
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 midday
Bulawayo Province
Date: Thursday 19th December
Venue: Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel, Bulawayo
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 midday
Matabeleland North Province
Date: Friday 20th December
Venue: Bubi Community Hall, Bubi
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 midday
Midlands Province
Date: Saturday 21st December
Venue: Kwekwe Theatre, Kwekwe
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 midday
