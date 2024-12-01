Parliament power outage exposed consequences of corruption and mismanagement

During the presentation of the 2025 National Budget at the Parliament of Zimbabwe, an unexpected and untimely power outage plunged the entire building into darkness.
To compound this humiliating scenario, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was in attendance, forcing him to hastily abandon the event in a manner that epitomized the nation’s deteriorating state of affairs.
Predictably, this incident sparked widespread media speculation, with many assuming it was a result of the country’s well-documented load-shedding crisis, which has subjected ordinary Zimbabweans to daily power outages ranging from 18 to 24 hours.
However, in a surprising turn of events, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) swiftly issued a statement to distance itself from such claims.
Instead, the utility attributed the outage to a lightning strike on nearby power equipment.
Adding to the peculiarity, ZESA issued an official apology—not to the nation or its citizens who suffer the brunt of the crisis daily—but specifically to President Mnangagwa for the inconvenience caused.
This response raises several critical questions.
Why does ZESA feel compelled to apologize to the president for a single incident while neglecting the plight of ordinary citizens who endure relentless power cuts every day?
More importantly, did ZESA genuinely believe that blaming the outage on a lightning strike would make the situation any less embarrassing or reflective of its shortcomings?
Whether this was a case of load shedding or an “act of God,” the incident is symptomatic of the same underlying problem—a grossly dysfunctional power utility operating within a failing system.
President Mnangagwa, as the head of state, should not be insulated from the daily struggles of ordinary Zimbabweans.
Shielding him from such experiences not only deprives him of a true understanding of the nation’s challenges but also undermines the urgency required to address them.
It is only when leaders experience the reality of their people’s suffering that they are likely to grasp the depth of these issues and respond with the seriousness they deserve.
Therefore, whether the outage at Parliament was due to load shedding or a lightning strike, the broader implications remain the same—Zimbabwe faces a deep-rooted electricity crisis that demands immediate and decisive action.
One of the most glaring revelations from ZESA’s explanation is the continued use of outdated infrastructure that is evidently prone to lightning strikes.
This exposes the nation’s alarming backwardness in technological advancements within the energy sector.
Despite being well into the 21st century, Zimbabwe remains reliant on antiquated power infrastructure, much of which dates back to the colonial era under Ian Smith’s government.
In contrast, many countries have adopted modern technologies designed to protect power infrastructure from lightning strikes.
Today, lightning and surge arresters, combined with advanced grounding systems and underground cabling, are standard in most parts of the developed world.
These innovations have rendered power outages caused by lightning strikes virtually unheard of.
Additionally, materials such as fiberglass and advanced insulation coatings like silicone or epoxy are widely used to enhance the durability and resilience of power equipment.
Yet, in Zimbabwe, overhead power lines with limited lightning protection remain the norm.
Installation of sufficient and state of the art lightning arrestors and surge protectors for the Low Voltage, 11kV and 33kV networks has not been done as judiciously as needed.
This is due to poor maintenance routines, low budgets and general incompetent.
Mechanical reclosers used to restore power after faults are often outdated, lacking the advanced features of modern electronic reclosers.
Furthermore, wooden power poles, still in use in certain areas, are more susceptible to lightning damage despite being treated with preservatives.
The question then arises: why is Zimbabwe still operating with 20th-century technology in an era of rapid technological advancements?
The answer lies in decades of neglect, corruption, and gross mismanagement within the energy sector.
The government has failed to make meaningful investments in modernizing Zimbabwe’s power infrastructure, opting instead to perpetuate a system plagued by inefficiency and scandal.
Rampant corruption has seen millions of dollars meant for upgrading power plants and acquiring modern equipment diverted to personal enrichment schemes.
There are numerous accounts of equipment purchased by ZESA that never made it to Zimbabwe, with funds instead funding extravagant lifestyles for those connected to the ruling elite.
One particularly egregious example involves a company paid millions of dollars for equipment that was never delivered.
Allegedly, the company’s CEO used the funds to host a lavish birthday celebration in South Africa, complete with flights and luxury hotel accommodations for 80 friends and family members.
When the ZESA board attempted to investigate the matter, their efforts were reportedly thwarted by high-ranking officials, given the company’s ties to influential figures within the ruling party.
These scandals are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of corruption and impunity that has left ZESA unable to meet the country’s energy demands.
As a result, Zimbabweans continue to suffer the consequences of an electricity crisis characterized by relentless load shedding, exorbitant tariffs, and a lack of accountability.
The Parliament blackout, therefore, cannot simply be dismissed as an unfortunate “act of God.”
It is a manifestation of the broader dysfunction that has crippled Zimbabwe’s energy sector.
The reliance on outdated colonial-era infrastructure is emblematic of a country stuck in a time warp, unable or unwilling to embrace the technological advancements necessary for progress.
Moreover, the incident highlights the government’s misplaced priorities and failure to address the root causes of the electricity crisis.
Instead of investing in the modernization of power plants and infrastructure, resources are squandered on vanity projects and politically expedient ventures that offer little to no benefit to the ordinary citizenry.
The implications of this crisis extend far beyond the inconvenience of load shedding.
Businesses are losing millions of dollars in potential revenue, with industries reportedly suffering monthly losses of up to $80 million due to power outages.
Small and medium-sized enterprises, which form the backbone of the economy, are particularly hard-hit, with many unable to operate for extended periods.
For households, the financial burden of sourcing alternative energy solutions such as generators and solar panels is crippling, further exacerbating the economic hardships faced by ordinary Zimbabweans.
In light of this, ZESA’s apology to the president for a single power outage is both tone-deaf and insulting.
The utility has shown little regard for the plight of the millions of Zimbabweans who endure daily power cuts, forcing them to live in darkness and disrupting their livelihoods.
What is needed is not apologies or excuses but a comprehensive and transparent plan to address the systemic issues plaguing the energy sector.
At its core, the electricity crisis in Zimbabwe is a reflection of the broader governance failures that have characterized the country’s post-independence era.
Decades of corruption, mismanagement, and misplaced priorities have eroded public trust in state institutions and left the nation lagging behind its regional counterparts.
The Parliament debacle, whether caused by load shedding or a lightning strike, is merely the latest chapter in a long history of failure and incompetence.
As Zimbabwe grapples with this crisis, it is imperative for those in positions of power to acknowledge the gravity of the situation and take urgent action.
This includes holding those responsible for corruption and mismanagement to account, investing in modernizing the country’s power infrastructure, and prioritizing the needs of ordinary citizens over the interests of the ruling elite.
Until these steps are taken, Zimbabwe will continue to languish in darkness, both literally and figuratively.
The Parliament blackout was not just a momentary inconvenience but a stark reminder of the nation’s continued decline.
It is time for the government to take responsibility and chart a new course toward progress and prosperity for all Zimbabweans.
