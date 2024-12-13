Public Interviews of ZACC Candidates

Parliament of Zimbabwe is set to hold public interviews of candidates for appointment as commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Thursday 19th December, 2024, at the New Parliament Building in Mt. Hampden. This follows the expiry of the term for all sitting commissioners.The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) invited public nominations and short-listed candidates in accordance with section 237(1) of the Constitution.A total of 145 nominations (112 males and 33 females) were received, with 47 individuals making the final short-list. The interviews, starting at 07:00 hours sharp, will take place in Committee Room Number 1, New Parliament Building. Late arrivals will face automatic disqualification.Candidates must assemble in Committee Room Number 3 by 07:00 hours. Upon arrival at the Parliament Building, all electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops, must be surrendered to Parliament Security. Valid identification (national ID or passport) is mandatory for entry.Members of the public are invited to observe the interviews.Live streaming of the proceedings will be accessible via ZOOM, Twitter, and Facebook, with links provided on the Parliament’s website: www.parlzim.gov.zwBelow is the interview schedule for the ZACC public interviews:
|Name of Candidate
|Gender
|Interview Time
|Mr. Gabriel Chaibva
|Male
|07:20hrs
|2
|Mr. Last Farai Chigavazira
|Female
|07:40hrs
|3
|Mrs. Caroline Ann Chigumira nee Mutee
|Female
|08:00hrs
|4
|Mrs. Berta Chikwama
|Female
|08:20hrs
|5
|Rev. Jeremiah Tendai Doyce
|Male
|08:40hrs
|6
|Mr. Christopher Dube
|Male
|09:00hrs
|7
|Mr. Shelton Dube
|Male
|09:20hrs
|8
|Ms. Doreen Vimbai Gapare
|Female
|09:40hrs
|9
|Dr. Mabel Ndakaripa Hungwe
|Female
|10:00hrs
|10
|Ms. Fadzai Fungai Moreblessing Jekemu
|Female
|10:20hrs
|Tea break
|10:20 – 10:40
|11
|Mr. Brain Kashangura
|Male
|10:40hrs
|12
|Mrs. Dorothy Mabika
|Female
|11:00hrs
|13
|Mrs. Chido Madiwa
|Female
|11:20hrs
|14
|Ms. Zalerah Hazvineyi Makari
|Female
|11:40hrs
|15
|Professor Albert Makochekanwa (Phd)
|Male
|12:00hrs
|16
|Mr. Wilbert Pfungwadzashe Mandinde
|Male
|12:20hrs
|17
|Mr. Lovack Masuku
|Male
|12:40hrs
|18
|Mr. Tongai Matutu
|Male
|13:00hrs
|Lunch break
|13:20 – 14:00
|19
|Dr. Obson Matunja
|Male
|14:00hrs
|20
|Mr. Simbarashe Maturure
|Male
|14:20hrs
|21
|Ms. Dorothy Sindisiwe Mavalwane
|Female
|14:40hrs
|22
|Mr. Shangwa Mavesera
|Male
|15:00hrs
|23
|Mrs. Thandiwe Thando Mlobane
|Female
|15:20hrs
|24
|Rev. Dr. Chiropafadzo Moyo
|Female
|15:40hrs
|25
|Dr. Qhubani Moyo
|Male
|16:00hrs
|26
|Mr. Patrick Tendai Mukorera
|Male
|16:20hrs
|27
|Mr. Terrence Mukuze
|Male
|16:40hrs
|Afternoon tea
|16:40 -17:00
|28
|Rev. Kuziwa Phineas Murapa
|Male
|17:00hrs
|29
|Mrs. Melody Sibusisiwe Musimbe
|Female
|17:20hrs
|30
|Mr. Munyaradzi Muzire
|Male
|17:40hrs
|31
|Mrs. Mavis Muzvidziwa
|Female
|18:00hrs
|32
|Mrs. Loveness Mwase
|Female
|18:20hrs
|33
|Mr. Resistant Ncube
|Male
|18:40hrs
|34
|Mr. Anele Ndebele
|Male
|19:00hrs
|35
|Mr. Nkululeko Ndlovu
|Male
|19:20hrs
|36
|Mr. Kholwani Ngwenya
|Male
|19:40hrs
|37
|Mr. Jacob Nyokanhete
|Male
|20:00hrs
|38
|Mr. Kindness Paradza
|Male
|20:20hrs
|Supper
|20:00 – 20:20
|39
|Dr. Tinashe Rukuni
|Male
|20:20hrs
|40
|Major Michael Dennis Santu (Rtd)
|Male
|20:40hrs
|41
|Mr. Godwin Sengweni
|Male
|21:00hrs
|42
|Mr. Manuel Vakirayi Shiku
|Male
|21:20hrs
|43
|Mr. Mirirai Smart
|Male
|21:40hrs
|44
|Ms. Betty Wenjere
|Female
|22:00hrs
|45