19:36 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Rhodesia wasn’t better, but Zimbabweans are asking why their lives are worse

The ongoing debate on social media, where many Zimbabweans express nostalgia for Rhodesia, is as controversial as it is revealing. For a nation born out of a protracted liberation struggle that promised emancipation and prosperity, the sentiment that “Rhodesia was better” is both unsettling and deeply tragic. However, a closer examination of these statements