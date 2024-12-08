Shattering stereotypes: It’s time to address both sides of the GBV story

As the world observes the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), the focus on addressing violence against women becomes a central theme.
This is not without reason.
The statistics provided by the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS) reveal that 35.4% of women and 28.5% of men have experienced physical abuse by an intimate partner during their lifetime.
Moreover, 20.5% of women and 14.2% of men report experiencing severe physical violence.
These figures clearly demonstrate that physical violence disproportionately affects women, which justifies the heightened attention given to their plight.
Yet, it is equally imperative to question whether the current approach to GBV is both comprehensive and sincere.
Is it truly effective to portray gender-based violence predominantly as a matter of women being victims and men being perpetrators?
This narrow perspective, while convenient, overlooks the complexities of violence in intimate relationships and domestic settings.
GBV manifests in various forms that extend beyond physical violence.
Emotional, psychological, and economic abuse, as well as the abuse of children, are equally pernicious but often receive far less attention.
Restricting discussions of GBV to physical violence risks oversimplifying the issue and failing to address its multifaceted nature.
To effectively combat this scourge, we must broaden our understanding of GBV and include all its manifestations.
To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08
For instance, emotional and psychological abuse are pervasive yet frequently underreported.
According to the NISVS, 48.8% of men report experiencing psychological abuse by their intimate partners, compared to 48.4% of women.
These statistics reveal an unsettling reality: men are marginally more likely to suffer emotional violence at the hands of their female partners than vice versa.
Despite this, societal narratives and stereotypes often render men’s experiences invisible.
Similarly, child abuse presents another layer of complexity.
Studies consistently show that mothers are more likely to be responsible for child abuse and neglect than fathers.
According to data from the Child Protection Resource, 49% of mothers have been reported for physically abusing their children compared to 40% of fathers.
While it is true that mothers often spend more time with their children, this does not diminish the fact that they are statistically more likely to perpetrate violence against children.
These statistics challenge the prevailing stereotypes surrounding GBV.
If we are to genuinely tackle this issue, we must acknowledge and address these uncomfortable truths.
The portrayal of women as victims and men as perpetrators is not only simplistic but also counterproductive.
Violence, in all its forms, must be understood as a shared societal problem rather than one that disproportionately affects a specific gender.
Men’s experiences of GBV are particularly underreported, often due to stigma and societal expectations that view them as strong and impervious to abuse.
This reluctance to report abuse skews public perceptions and reinforces the stereotype of men as perpetrators.
Even in cases where men appear to be the aggressors, the dynamics of abuse are often far more complex.
Many men remain silent about their experiences of emotional, psychological, or even physical violence due to fear of ridicule or disbelief.
To fight GBV effectively, we must adopt a holistic and honest approach.
This requires moving beyond the conventional focus on physical violence and recognizing the emotional and psychological dimensions of abuse.
Language plays a critical role in shaping societal attitudes, and there is now an urgent need to use gender-neutral language when addressing GBV.
The frequent use of terms like “women/she/her” to denote victims and “men/he/him” to signify perpetrators perpetuates harmful stereotypes and undermines the inclusivity of anti-GBV initiatives.
It is disheartening to observe campaigns addressing GBV that only incorporate men and boys as targets of education on how not to abuse women and girls.
While these efforts are commendable, they are inherently one-sided.
Where are the initiatives aimed at educating women and girls about respecting and treating their male counterparts well?
The statistics make it abundantly clear that women are equally capable of perpetrating abuse.
Ignoring this reality not only skews the narrative but also diminishes the credibility of anti-GBV efforts.
A balanced approach to GBV emphasizes shared responsibility.
Both men and women must be equally involved in programs designed to foster respect, empathy, and nonviolent behavior.
Inclusive initiatives that acknowledge the complexities of GBV are far more likely to yield meaningful results.
When men and women are treated as equal partners in the fight against GBV, the focus shifts from assigning blame to finding solutions.
The data unequivocally shows that GBV is not a gendered issue but a societal one.
Men and women are both victims and perpetrators, albeit in different forms and contexts.
The emphasis on men as abusers and women as victims is not only misleading but also hampers efforts to combat GBV comprehensively.
This bias is especially problematic in the context of physical violence, where men are frequently depicted as aggressors.
Yet, statistics on psychological abuse and child abuse paint a more nuanced picture.
These forms of violence are just as damaging as physical violence, if not more so, and must be addressed with equal urgency.
Who can deny the long-term damage and negative effects of, for examples, repeatedly being told how useless one is as a husband for failing to meet his partner’s expectations?
Is this not one of the factors behind an upsurge in male suicide cases, especially here in Zimbabwe?
As such, failing to address all forms of violence risks perpetuating cycles of abuse and leaving countless victims unsupported.
The fight against GBV requires an honest reckoning with uncomfortable truths.
It demands a shift in societal attitudes, language, and priorities.
Only by adopting a holistic approach can we hope to break free from the stereotypes that have long defined this issue.
By doing so, we can create a society where violence in all its forms is recognized and addressed, regardless of the gender of the victim or perpetrator.
Let us be clear: addressing GBV is not about diminishing the experiences of one group to elevate another.
It is about recognizing the shared humanity of all victims and holding all perpetrators accountable.
It is about fostering a culture of mutual respect and nonviolence that transcends gender.
As we commemorate the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, let this be a moment of reflection and transformation.
Let us commit to a more inclusive, nuanced, and effective approach to combating GBV.
Only then can we hope to build a world free from the scourge of violence in all its forms.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/
Post published in: Featured