CHIPINGE – An 18-year-old Chipinge man has been jailed for two months after he was found guilty of assaulting his father in a domestic row over a wheelbarrow.
The teen, who was not named in a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), resides in Gaza, Chipinge.
“He was arraigned before the Magistrates’ court in Chipinge for contravening the Domestic Violence Act in that he physically abused his father on the 16th day of November 2024,” said NPAZ in a statement.
The incident, the court was told during trial, “occurred at the family home when the accused became enraged over a query about a wheelbarrow”.
For his misdeeds, he was sentenced to two months imprisonment.
NPAZ called on members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third party mediation.