The need for peace should never be a pretext for oppressing Zimbabweans

The President, speaking at the commissioning of the Dzivarasekwa Housing Project for members of Zimbabwe’s Defence Forces in Harare, emphasized the centrality of peace in advancing the national interest.
According to Mnangagwa, the role of the Zimbabwean Defence Forces, who are charged with defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, is paramount to the achievement of peace—a necessary condition for economic progress.
There is no doubt that peace and security are essential prerequisites for the sustainable development of any nation.
In a peaceful society, citizens can live without the constant threat of violence, conflict, and instability, which can undermine social, economic, and political structures.
A nation in the throes of war or violent conflict is often unable to foster meaningful development, as its resources and human capital are diverted to address the destruction caused by war.
Peace, therefore, is undeniably important.
It must be safeguarded and nurtured, with the state playing a key role in ensuring its preservation.
However, it is crucial to understand that peace does not simply equate to the absence of violence.
To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08
While it may seem like a nation that is not embroiled in a physical conflict can claim to be peaceful, true peace cannot exist if a society is rife with fear, repression, and violations of basic human rights.
In Zimbabwe, we cannot realistically claim to be living in peace when the very people who speak out against the government’s corruption, mismanagement, and human rights abuses are often threatened, persecuted, and silenced.
Is this truly peace, or is it merely the illusion of peace created by the suppression of dissent?
As a social justice advocate, I can personally attest to the pervasive atmosphere of fear that pervades Zimbabwe.
Many individuals, including myself, have been warned by concerned Zimbabweans to temper our criticism of the ruling government, as speaking out against corruption or mismanagement often leads to dangerous consequences.
I have often been asked by fellow citizens whether I have ever been threatened or persecuted for expressing my views.
Can such questions be asked or warnings be given in a country with genuine peace?
The question is not surprising—many activists and citizens have faced repercussions for simply exercising their right to free speech.
In the face of such intimidation, one is left to wonder: Can we claim to be living in peace when individuals are silenced for speaking out about the oppressive realities they face?
The situation is not limited to just a few individuals.
It affects a wide range of Zimbabweans who have chosen to raise their voices against injustice.
Consider the numerous activists who have been arrested on trumped-up charges, held in detention for months without trial, and denied their constitutional right to bail.
Individuals like Job Sikhala, Jacob Ngarivhume, Obert Masaraure, Robson Chere, Jameson Timba, and Namatai Kwekweza have been subjected to these abuses.
In fact, Sikhala spent 595 days behind bars yet the High Court was to later determined, after appeal, that he had committed no crime!
They were arrested for daring to speak truth to power, to highlight the corruption, the human rights violations, and the mismanagement that are all too prevalent in Zimbabwe.
How can we possibly speak of peace when those who seek justice for the oppressed are incarcerated without due process?
Moreover, we cannot ignore the plight of ordinary Zimbabweans who, too, are subject to persecution simply for expressing their political opinions.
The law, particularly section 33 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which criminalizes insulting or undermining the authority of the President, is a relic of colonial-era repression.
This law was designed to suppress dissent and silence opposition voices, much like the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) and the Law and Order (Maintenance) Act (LOMA) of 1960 were used during the colonial period to stifle any opposition to the ruling regime.
The re-enactment of these draconian laws by Zimbabwe’s post-independence government is a clear indication that the ruling party is not truly committed to peace, but rather to the preservation of its own power at the expense of the rights and freedoms of the people.
For many Zimbabweans, true peace seems unattainable in a system that systematically suppresses their freedom of expression, freedom of association, and right to political participation.
In rural areas, for instance, reports have surfaced of opposition supporters being denied food aid and agricultural inputs as a form of political punishment.
This denial of basic necessities is a form of oppression, one that is designed to punish people for exercising their democratic rights.
Is this peace?
Is it peace when individuals are intimidated into voting for a particular political party out of fear of retribution?
When citizens are denied their rights to participate in peaceful gatherings or to voice opposition to government policies, what is left to call peace?
It is deeply troubling to consider the many instances of politically motivated arrests and brutal crackdowns on peaceful protesters.
Individuals like Timba and his followers, who were detained for holding a peaceful gathering to commemorate the Day of the African Child in June 2024, have experienced the violent face of this repression.
The police response was swift and harsh, and their detention is a reminder that even the most basic of rights—such as the right to gather peacefully and express dissent—are routinely violated by the authorities in Zimbabwe.
Can this truly be considered peace?
Beyond political repression, Zimbabweans also endure widespread economic hardship, which further undermines any claims of peace.
Section 48 of the Constitution guarantees the right to life, while section 51 guarantees the right to dignity.
Yet, over 70% of the population lives below the poverty line, with a staggering 90% of the youth unemployed.
In these circumstances, it is impossible to speak of peace in any meaningful sense.
True peace cannot exist in a country where the majority of the population is struggling to meet their basic needs.
Peace cannot exist when people are dying due to preventable diseases like cancer, or when mothers are dying in childbirth due to the appalling state of the healthcare system.
The lack of basic infrastructure, such as functional hospitals, surgical theatres, and essential medicines, is a clear indication that Zimbabwe’s government has failed to prioritize the wellbeing of its citizens.
The current economic crisis in Zimbabwe, exacerbated by rampant corruption and the mismanagement of resources by those in power, has left millions of Zimbabweans living in a state of constant insecurity and fear.
An estimated 8 million Zimbabweans face hunger, not because of a natural disaster like drought, but because the state has failed to ensure that its citizens have the means to feed themselves.
In this context, the government’s calls for peace ring hollow.
How can one speak of peace when the economic system itself is responsible for the widespread suffering of the people?
Can we truly be at peace when so many are struggling to survive in a failing economy?
When these same citizens dare to speak out against the corruption that is eroding the country’s resources and opportunities, they are met with brutality.
Those who try to expose the kleptocratic activities of government officials are silenced, either through imprisonment, harassment, or threats.
Is this the peace that Mnangagwa speaks of?
A peace that is built on the silencing of dissent and the oppression of those who demand accountability from their government?
President Mnangagwa’s call for peace should not be a tool to justify the suppression of the people’s rights or to silence those who are suffering under his government’s mismanagement.
Peace can only be achieved in Zimbabwe if the government actively works to improve the livelihoods of its citizens, respect their rights, and allow them to participate freely in the democratic process.
True peace cannot exist when the government uses the pretext of maintaining order to justify the oppression of its people.
It is not enough for the government to simply claim that peace exists—it must demonstrate that peace through its actions.
And the actions of the current government suggest that it is more interested in maintaining its hold on power than in ensuring that the people live with dignity, security, and freedom.
The need for peace in Zimbabwe is undeniable, but peace cannot be built on a foundation of oppression.
The government must recognize that true peace is not just the absence of violence, but the presence of justice, equality, and respect for human rights.
Until the government acknowledges the rights of the people and works to ensure their wellbeing, Zimbabwe will never truly know peace.
Calling for peace must never be a pretext to silence those who speak out against injustice or to suppress the voices of the oppressed.
The people of Zimbabwe deserve more than just the illusion of peace—they deserve a peace that is rooted in freedom, justice, and dignity.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/