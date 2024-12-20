17:09 by ReliefWeb Have your say: The nexus between climate change, migration and social tensions in Zimbabwe

Abstract/Description In Zimbabwe, climate-induced changes in mobility and displacement patterns, coupled with preexisting socioeconomic factors, have reshaped the country’s security and development landscape, including risks to social cohesion, peace, and stability, particularly at the local level. However, national-level policy and operational responses to climate change have yet to adequately consider the peace and security elements embedded in these climate-induced disruptions. Understanding the complex interplay between climate, mobility, peace, and security is important for informing effective solutions that address the multifaceted nature of the adverse impacts of climate change.