HARARE – A Harare man died on Sunday after he was savagely attacked together with his companion by a mob which accused the two of stealing some clothes.
Police confirmed they were investigating the death of the man only identified as Bla Odza following the incident which occurred along Highway Road, Belvedere, Harare.
“The victim and his accomplice, Onias Marenga, 20, were allegedly assaulted by a mob after they had been accused of theft of various clothes which were loaded in a pushcart.
“Bla Odza sustained multiple bruises all over the body and became unconscious.
“He was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” police reported in a statement posted on the ZRP’s official social media communication channel.