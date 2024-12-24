UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report No.8 (Multi-Hazard), September -November 2024

UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 (Multi-hazard) – November 2024
Highlights
- Zimbabwe is facing one of the worst droughts in 40 years, affecting an estimated 50 per cent of the population (7.6 million people) including 3.5 million children.
- According to the 2024 Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee (ZimLAC), the prevalence of child wasting increased from 4.1 per cent in 2023 to 4.9 per cent in 2024.
- On 6 November 2024, Zimbabwe alerted of six cholera cases in Kariba district. As of 30 November 2024, a total of 119 cumulative cholera cases were recorded.
- On 13 October 2024, Zimbabwe reported two confirmed cases of Mpox. No new cases have been reported since, and the situation remains under control.
- UNICEF reached 470,378 people with safe water, of which 262,062 are female, 208,281 male and 135 people with disabilities between January and November 2024.
The country is facing multiple crises, including the El Niño induced drought, protracted cholera outbreak, polio outbreak, economic crisis, as well as the risk of an Mpox outbreak. The funding will enable UNICEF to provide critical humanitarian assistance to 2 million people including 978,611 children in the most affected areas. So far, UNICEF Zimbabwe has received a total of US$10.5 million (39 per cent of the total funding requirement) from various donors. These include the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the Government of Japan, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and UNICEF Global Humanitarian Thematic Funds. Funding has also been received through the Health Resilience Fund (HRF) – funded by the European Union, the Governments of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
Additionally, private sector partners such as Alliance Media and JCDecaux have provided valuable in-kind support through digital billboard space for critical messaging, while Universal Postal Services (UPS) have provided essential cash-in-kind logistics support for essential commodities including intravenous fluids, infusion sets and oral rehydration salts