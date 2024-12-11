MAGUNJE – Villagers in Hurungwe district are raising alarm over a Chinese-owned cement project they allege has proceeded through illegal means, threatening their homes, livelihoods, and the local environment.
The Hurungwe Rural District Council (HRDC) has called for an inception meeting on Wednesday, 11 December, to introduce WHI-ZIM Construction Material Investments Pvt Ltd project, but critics claim the process is marred by corruption and disregard for due process.
WHI-ZIM, a joint venture between Lebanmon Investments and West International Holding, has promised to invest US$1 billion in Mashonaland West’s cement industry, and further promised to create 5,000 jobs and boost foreign currency earnings.
However, villagers from Chasara and Kapere say the project comes at a steep cost, with over 80 families facing displacement.
Elderly residents, including a partially blind woman in her 70s, have been particularly affected. Vegetable gardens were burnt down, fields cordoned off, and three women, two of whom are over 70, were apprehended and charged with malicious damage to property for allegedly unlawfully entering their fields.
The matter remains before the courts. Additional arrests followed, with others accused of disturbing the peace and aiding alleged invaders.
Despite the promises of economic transformation, the villagers argue that the human toll has been devastating.
Residents accuse company representatives, accompanied by armed police, of forcibly depositing construction materials on communal land without legal permits or occupancy certificates.
They are also furious at Chief Chanetsa of Hurungwe who endorsed the construction of a cement and power station plant on 135 hectares of land at Katenhe Turn-Off, Ward 11, Magunje Constituency.
In a letter to the HRDC, Chief Chanetsa said the project, spearheaded by Labenmon Investments, promises significant community benefits, including the construction of six classroom blocks, two clinics, 10 solar-powered boreholes, and a 45km concrete road.
“If there is any field affected within these 135 hectares, we have agreed with the company that it shall fully compensate the affected area,” Chief Chanetsa wrote.
“In my capacity as the Chief responsible for the area of the proposed cement and power station plant…I have no objection to such a big project which will contribute more to the vision of My President.”
He spoke even as the cement plant, located less than 1.4 kilometers upstream of Magunje Dam, has raised concerns among environmentalists. The dam, the district’s primary water source, sustains agriculture and local ecosystems. Critics warn that emissions and pollutants could contaminate the dam, causing irreversible damage.
Villagers also allege irregularities in the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Approved under EMA Certificate No. 10000034346, the EIA lists conditions, including the protection of Kamreza Dam and compliance with environmental laws.
Local residents say the assessment failed to address critical risks, such as air and water pollution. Consultations were reportedly held 120 kilometers away in Chinhoyi, with findings never shared locally.
“The corruption here is blatant. People are being forced off their land while officials look the other way,” said a community activist who requested anonymity fearing reprisals.
Insiders revealed that WHI-ZIM began fencing off communal land in July 2024, despite lacking an occupancy certificate, leaving families landless ahead of the farming season and depriving livestock of grazing areas. Seasonal gardens and vital resources were also destroyed during the fencing off period, disrupting livelihoods, villagers said, adding that the fenced area is now a no-go-area.
The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate issued by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) explicitly requires that no project activities proceed until all affected individuals are compensated and relocated, as outlined in its special conditions.
The EIA seen by Kukurigo also requires compliance with air pollution laws, and the installation of emissions monitoring systems. It is not clear if this has been put in place as noncompliance could result in the cancellation of the EIA certificate under Section 104 of the Environmental Management Act.
“Compensation and relocation of all the affected households should be done and finalized before any commencement of works,” the EIA states.
However, villagers claim there has been no communication regarding relocation or compensation.
Multiple complaints have been sent to EMA, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), and the Ministry of Local Government, among others, but residents say they have received no responses since May 2024.
The HRDC’s last-minute meeting invitation has only deepened mistrust.
“Why involve us now, after the project is already underway? And in any case we are being arrested if we go into our gardens. This seems like a way to legitimize decisions made in secret,” said a resident.
Villagers are demanding transparency, a halt to the project, and meaningful consultations before further action is taken.
“Our only hope now is the President,” said one villager, expressing frustration over inaction from authorities.