Zimbabweans will always suffer as long as we rely on politicians for change

These hardships are not accidental but are largely the consequence of rampant, unchecked looting of national resources, predominantly by those in power.
Zimbabwe loses an estimated $3 billion annually through the smuggling of its minerals, illicit financial transactions, and other corrupt activities.
This systemic rot has become normalized in Zimbabwean society, with corruption seeping into every fabric of daily life.
Initially adopted by the elite as a means of self-enrichment, it has now become a survival mechanism for ordinary citizens struggling to get by in a failing economy.
Consequently, the nation continues to plunge deeper into an abyss of poverty and destitution, with practically every facet of the country’s economy collapsing, from industry and education to healthcare and power supply.
This tragic state of affairs has left Zimbabweans enduring endless electricity blackouts, sometimes lasting for days, while industries remain crippled, schools lack basic teaching materials, and hospitals struggle to operate without essential medicines or equipment.
Despite this dire situation, the government of Zimbabwe appears to have no shortage of funds to pamper members of Parliament (MPs) with endless perks and luxuries.
Politicians from both sides of the political divide—the ruling ZANU-PF and the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)—continue to enjoy extravagant benefits, while the majority of Zimbabweans live in abject poverty.
Recently, the Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, announced a slew of lavish allocations for MPs, including $10 million for extra cars (on top of those already provided by Parliament), $2 million for their allowances, $2 million for office supplies, and $2.9 million for fuel allowances.
In addition, MPs will each receive residential stands from the government.
These perks are being handed out at a time when ordinary Zimbabweans are being subjected to ever-increasing taxes to fund such extravagance.
Beyond the usual income tax (PAYE), citizens are now taxed on basic food items, and informal traders, merely trying to survive in an economy with negligible formal employment opportunities, are also being targeted for taxation.
These escalating taxes have worsened the plight of the average Zimbabwean, whose local currency earnings are constantly losing value.
Meanwhile, the funds extracted from the population are being used to enrich those in power, including opposition MPs who, instead of standing with the people, appear more than willing to indulge in the same luxuries as their ZANU-PF counterparts.
This happens against a backdrop of shocking neglect in critical sectors.
Zimbabwe’s central public hospitals, for instance, require only $50 million annually to function without shortages—a fraction of what MPs are receiving in perks.
The money wasted on these political luxuries could purchase state-of-the-art cancer machines for every hospital in the country, addressing the lack of functional equipment that has resulted in needless deaths.
Over 2,000 women in Zimbabwe die each year from cervical cancer due to a lack of treatment.
Zimbabwe’s largest hospital has just one maternity theater, built in 1977 during the Ian Smith regime, forcing over 2,500 women to die annually during childbirth due to inadequate facilities.
This appalling state of affairs highlights the blatant greed and callousness of Zimbabwean politicians, including opposition MPs who are expected to behave differently.
Tragically, the opposition appears to be cut from the same cloth as ZANU-PF, prioritizing self-interest over the welfare of the people they claim to represent.
Former opposition leader and cabinet minister Dr. Nkosana Moyo once criticized Zimbabwe’s opposition for fighting not for meaningful political change but merely to secure their place on the “gravy train.”
His remarks resonate strongly with the reality Zimbabweans face today.
The motivations behind political participation, both in Zimbabwe and elsewhere, rarely stem from altruistic intentions.
Instead, they are often rooted in personal ambition, greed, and the pursuit of power and privilege.
This is one lesson Zimbabweans seem unwilling to accept as we continue to delude ourselves into believing that the problem is only ZANU-PF, whilst the opposition will bring solutions.
Nothing can be further from the truth.
Politicians, by their very nature—regardless of which political party or leader they represent—are motivated by similar interests.
People enter politics for various reasons, many of which are far removed from the noble ideals they publicly espouse.
Some seek control and authority, drawn to the power to influence decisions, allocate resources, and manipulate systems to their advantage.
Others are motivated by ego, craving recognition and a legacy.
Many see political office as a path to personal enrichment, providing access to public funds, lucrative business deals, and insider information.
For others, politics is about social status and prestige.
It grants visibility, access to influential networks, and privileges that are unavailable to ordinary citizens.
In countries like Zimbabwe, where the rule of law is weak, political office also offers immunity and protection from prosecution, shielding individuals from accountability for their actions.
Some politicians are driven by personal or group agendas, pushing specific ideologies, or the interests of their ethnic or business communities.
Politics can also be addictive for those who enjoy the thrill of competition, strategizing, and the pursuit of power.
In highly politicized environments, individuals may enter politics out of fear of being excluded from power and its associated benefits.
While there are exceptions—individuals genuinely committed to serving the public—the majority of politicians are motivated by self-interest.
This reality underscores the folly of Zimbabweans continuing to place their hope for a better future in politicians.
The evidence is clear: our politicians do not care about us.
They care only about enriching themselves and securing their own comfort, even if it means perpetuating poverty and suffering for the majority.
This is why opposition MPs, who should be fighting for the people, are so quick to accept lavish perks from the government.
If Zimbabweans want real change, we must stop relying on politicians to deliver it.
They are not the answer to our problems.
Instead, we must organize ourselves from the grassroots and within our communities, speak out, and demand accountability from those in power.
These should not be in the form of political organizations but people-centred and people-driven initiatives which do not align themselves to any political cause.
We need to take a stand against the looting of our national resources and advocate for the equitable distribution of wealth.
This can only be achieved through peaceful, collective action by ordinary citizens.
The opposition is not our savior.
Even if they were to win the next election, the system of greed and self-interest would persist.
They would simply take over where ZANU-PF left off, continuing the cycle of exploitation and neglect.
Real change will only come when Zimbabweans recognize their own power and refuse to be complicit in a system that benefits a select few at the expense of the many.
We must demand better, not from politicians but from ourselves, by fostering a culture of accountability and integrity.
Only then can we hope to build a Zimbabwe that serves all its people, not just the privileged elite.
