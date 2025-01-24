24 people killed in Zimbabwe’s rainfall-related incidents

After experiencing below-average rainfall during the first half of the season, from October to December 2024, Zimbabwe has recorded significant rainfall across the country since January, leading to several rain-induced incidents, including drownings.
According to a situation report issued by the DCP, the heavy rains have affected hundreds of households and caused damage to critical public infrastructure, including schools, health facilities, roads, bridges, dams, electricity poles and irrigation schemes.
Since October, 983 households, 129 schools and 13 health facilities have been damaged, the DCP reported.
Moreover, 42 public infrastructure facilities, including a police post, a government building responsible for issuing national identity documents and industrial buildings, have sustained damage due to the heavy rains, the DCP noted.
Zimbabwe's rainy season typically spans the summer months, occurring from around October to March.