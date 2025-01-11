China’s meddling in Zimbabwe’s internal politics unwelcome and against international law

Recent actions by the Chinese ambassador, Zhou Ding, reveal a pattern of open support for the ruling ZANU-PF party, raising serious concerns about sovereignty, governance, and the future of Zimbabwe’s democracy.
These actions are not only unacceptable but also a stark violation of both international and Zimbabwean laws governing diplomatic conduct.
One of the latest examples of China’s brazen interference was Zhou Ding’s donation of solar lights and food packages to ZANU-PF supporters through the party’s Women’s League.
This act was not an isolated incident.
In December 2023, China donated over 1,000 books to ZANU-PF’s headquarters in Harare.
These included books on Chinese history, financial reforms, and foreign affairs, along with computers and printers, handed over by Zhou Ding to Munyaradzi Machacha, principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology, ZANU-PF’s ideological training center.
Such actions are clear endorsements of one political party over others, undermining the principle of neutrality that diplomatic missions are obligated to maintain.
Diplomats are bound by international law, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), which explicitly prohibits interference in the internal political, social, or economic affairs of the host country.
Article 41 of the Vienna Convention states that diplomats must respect the laws and regulations of the receiving state and refrain from meddling in its domestic matters.
Diplomats are not allowed to interfere in the internal politics of the host country, including supporting or opposing local political parties or candidates.
Zimbabwe’s own Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities Act [Chapter 3:04] similarly restricts foreign diplomats from engaging in political activities that could compromise the host country’s sovereignty or create favoritism.
By openly supporting ZANU-PF, Zhou Ding and the Chinese government are disregarding these legal frameworks.
This is not the first time diplomatic norms have been violated globally.
For example, in 2018, Russian diplomats were expelled from the United Kingdom after being accused of interfering in domestic politics and being linked to the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.
Similarly, in 2020, the United States expelled two Chinese diplomats accused of espionage and unauthorized activities in Texas.
Such cases demonstrate that violations of diplomatic norms are taken seriously, often leading to expulsions and heightened diplomatic tensions.
Zimbabwe, however, seems hesitant to hold China accountable for its actions, raising questions about the nature of this bilateral relationship.
China’s actions in Zimbabwe appear to be driven by more than mere political alignment with ZANU-PF.
The Asian superpower is exploiting this relationship to gain unfettered access to Zimbabwe’s natural resources.
Reports of truckloads of lithium concentrates being transported daily to Mozambique and then shipped to China highlight the scale of this exploitation.
Despite Zimbabwe boasting a 16% increase in lithium output to 132,196 tonnes in the second quarter of 2024, the benefits remain elusive for the country.
In spite of possessing the fifth largest deposits in the world, China prefers to plunder and hoard Zimbabwe’s raw lithium, while preserving its own reserves.
This resource exploitation extends beyond lithium.
Zimbabwe, the seventh-largest diamond producer globally, sees little benefit from its diamond wealth as Chinese companies dominate extraction operations in Marange.
The Marange area, once promised as a source of prosperity for local communities, remains mired in poverty.
Residents lack basic infrastructure, and the promised revenue from diamond sales has largely disappeared into the pockets of elites and foreign investors.
Environmental degradation is another tragic consequence of Chinese mining operations.
The Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) has documented severe environmental damage caused by Chinese companies.
The recent deaths of 18 hippopotamuses in the Sapi Safari Area and Chirundu were linked to toxic substances used in mining activities, contradicting claims by the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority that malnutrition was to blame.
Open-cast mining operations, especially those employing heap leaching techniques, have introduced harmful chemicals like cyanide into the ecosystem, contaminating water sources and threatening biodiversity.
The deaths of white rhinoceroses and fish in Lake Chivero and hippos in the Zambezi Valley during the rainy season, where rainwater washes these chemicals into nearby rivers, are stark reminders of this environmental crisis.
CNRG’s findings paint a grim picture of the impact of Chinese mining practices.
In Old Mutare, Sino Africa Huijin’s operations have polluted the Mutare River, a vital tributary of the Odzi River.
Despite extensive hearings by Parliament in 2024 and petitions from environmental groups, no meaningful action has been taken.
This inaction underscores the complicity of Zimbabwe’s political elites, who benefit from Chinese investments while ignoring their devastating consequences.
China’s support for ZANU-PF is not a recent phenomenon.
During Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, China provided assistance to ZANU-PF, but this was far from altruistic.
At the time, China was transitioning from a poor communist state to a burgeoning industrial power.
Desperate for natural resources, it saw Africa as a treasure trove of raw materials.
However, at that time, these resources were under the control of Western colonial powers.
Supporting liberation movements like ZANU-PF was a calculated move to secure access to these resources after independence.
Decades later, this “assistance” has turned into a debt of gratitude that ZANU-PF appears eager to repay, often at the expense of Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and prosperity.
This relationship has effectively sold Zimbabwe to China.
From financing major infrastructure projects like the Hwange Power Station expansion and the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upgrade to dominating key sectors like mining, China has entrenched itself in Zimbabwe’s economy.
Yet, the country continues to sink deeper into debt.
Whilst Zimbabwe loses all its vast mineral resources to China, without benefiting anything, we will soon be without these resources yet still poor.
In the process, we are going to the same China, bowl in hand, begging for donations.
Surely, with all our abundant resources, why do we need China to donate solar lights and food to our people?
The people of Zimbabwe need to recognize this new form of colonialism and resist it.
China’s meddling in Zimbabwe’s internal politics is not about partnership or mutual benefit; it is about control and exploitation.
By ensuring ZANU-PF remains in power, China safeguards its access to Zimbabwe’s wealth while the country’s citizens bear the brunt of poverty, environmental destruction, and debt.
Zimbabwe must hold China accountable for its actions.
Diplomatic engagement should be based on mutual respect and adherence to international law, not on the exploitation of one country by another.
Parliament must act decisively to address the environmental and social impacts of Chinese investments, while civil society must continue to raise awareness about the consequences of this unequal relationship.
The future of Zimbabwe depends on its ability to reclaim its sovereignty and resources.
This begins with rejecting external interference in its politics and ending the plunder of its natural wealth.
The people of Zimbabwe deserve better than to be beggars in their own country, watching their resources enrich others while they struggle to survive.
It is time to stand up against this new form of exploitation and demand a fair and just relationship with all foreign partners, including China.
● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer.