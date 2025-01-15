Don’t be silly, Tshabangu: Malema would never support Ramaphosa going beyond his term limit!

In a flimsy attempt to justify his and his fellow pseudo-opposition colleagues’ presence at what was effectively a ruling ZANU-PF party strategic meeting to extend Mnangagwa’s term in office beyond the constitutional two-term limit, Tshabangu concocted an argument.
He claimed that the opposition could still praise what the government was doing well while condemning its wrongdoings.
To bolster this claim, he even alleged that in neighboring South Africa, opposition EFF leader Julius Malema could wine and dine with President Cyril Ramaphosa of the governing ANC.
On paper, this may sound logical and progressive.
Indeed, opposing the government purely for the sake of opposing it is counterproductive and detrimental to national development.
There are times when opposition and government must converge for the common goal of advancing the nation.
We have seen this in South Africa, where various political formations came together to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) after the ANC failed to secure a parliamentary majority in the 2024 general elections.
Similarly, bipartisan resolutions to national challenges have occurred in the United States, where Democrats and Republicans occasionally find common ground.
Nonetheless, this is not what is happening in Zimbabwe regarding the relationship between Tshabangu and the ruling ZANU-PF.
Ordinarily, the role of the opposition in any democratic system is pivotal.
The opposition holds the government accountable by critically analyzing its policies and exposing instances of mismanagement or corruption.
It provides an alternative vision through the development of policies, forming shadow cabinets, and representing diverse voices, including marginalized communities.
It contributes to the legislative process by debating laws, ensuring checks and balances, and advocating for reforms.
Moreover, the opposition promotes democratic principles by encouraging civic participation and defending freedoms, all while preparing itself as a government-in-waiting.
However, this is not the case with Tshabangu and his group.
Tshabangu’s parliamentary presence was never secured through electoral means.
Instead, as detailed in my article “So the opposition in Zimbabwe is effectively dead,” his entry was facilitated by ZANU-PF to achieve specific objectives, including granting the ruling party the two-thirds majority it failed to secure in the 2023 elections.
He and his colleagues only came into the August House by virtue of recalling elected opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) and replacing them, especially those who entered through Proportional Representation (PR), with his own people.
Tshabangu has never held the ZANU-PF government to account.
When has he called out the rampant looting of national resources by those in power and their accomplices, which has transformed Zimbabwe from a “jewel of Africa” into a poverty-stricken shadow of its former self?
Has he demanded transparency in the extraction of mineral resources that should have propelled Zimbabwe into one of the world’s wealthiest nations but have instead been plundered by a few well-connected individuals working with predominantly Chinese mining companies?
When has Tshabangu spoken for the millions of Zimbabweans languishing in extreme poverty, unable to access basic healthcare in dilapidated hospitals or quality education due to government neglect?
Has he defended communities evicted from their ancestral lands without consent or fair compensation by Chinese mining companies or condemned the environmental degradation wrought by these same entities?
Tshabangu claims that the opposition should praise what is good and condemn what is bad.
Yet, his deafening silence on these glaring injustices contradicts his own rhetoric.
Worse still, he has not stopped at praising Mnangagwa and his government but has gone further to endorse Mnangagwa’s ambition to remain in office beyond his constitutional term limit.
At Precabe Farm, Tshabangu declared that if extending Mnangagwa’s tenure benefits Zimbabweans, then “let it be.”
What kind of opposition does that?
What opposition supports amending a country’s constitution to keep a rival political party’s leader in power?
How on earth does extending Mnangagwa’s term in office – a man who has presided over the worsened impoverishment and depreciation of the livelihoods of ordinary Zimbabweans – “benefit us”?
Tshabangu’s actions defy logic and the very principles of genuine opposition politics.
Let us examine the example he gave of Malema and Ramaphosa.
While the two may occasionally interact at state functions, would Malema support amending South Africa’s constitution to extend Ramaphosa’s tenure past 2029?
Absolutely not.
Malema has consistently held Ramaphosa accountable, particularly regarding the Phala Phala farm scandal, where he demanded thorough investigations into allegations of money laundering and abuse of office.
Malema’s vocal stance on government accountability and transparency underscores his commitment to the principles of opposition politics.
Yet, Tshabangu, at Mnangagwa’s farm, chose to heap praise on Mnangagwa’s leadership and even encouraged him to stay in power beyond his term limit.
Zimbabweans are no fools.
They understand Tshabangu’s motives.
As previously mentioned, he was never elected by the people but was installed by ZANU-PF to serve their agenda.
His continued presence in Parliament is contingent on his loyalty to ZANU-PF, as he has no grassroots support, evidenced by his handpicked candidates’ dismal performance in by-elections.
Tshabangu and his colleagues have proven beyond doubt that they are not a genuine opposition but a mere extension of ZANU-PF.
Any agreement to extend Mnangagwa’s term in office would not reflect the will of the people but rather the interests of a self-serving elite.
Fortunately, Zimbabwe’s constitution mandates a referendum for amendments affecting presidential term limits.
This provides an opportunity for citizens to reject both the term extension and Tshabangu’s betrayal.
Zimbabweans are desperate for genuine representation.
They are tired of self-serving politicians who prioritize personal gain over national interests.
It is time to reject these imposters masquerading as opposition leaders.
The people of Zimbabwe must unite, transcending partisan politics, to demand accountability and meaningful change.
True liberation will not come through politicians but through a united citizenry determined to reclaim their country.
For decades, political divisions have undermined Zimbabwe’s progress.
Partisan allegiances have blinded citizens to their shared struggles, allowing oppressors to thrive.
It is time to set aside these divisions and stand together as one people.
By rejecting political manipulation and uniting as oppressed Zimbabweans, the nation can restore its status as the “jewel of Africa.”
Change does not require politicians; it requires a resolute and united citizenry.
