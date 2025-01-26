HARARE – The trial in which former cabinet minister, Petronella Kagonye is suing 15 suspected land barons for allegedly invading her Cloverdale Farm in Ruwa has commenced before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.
The suspects are Linda Mapfoche, Shelly Chapwanya, Odwell Mudzudza, Davren Chimhako, Joe Madziva, Webster Gonzo, James Chifamba, Togarepi Mudzudza, Charity Liver, Erick Mutumbi, Kambuto Taliban, Nyarugwe, Tindo Gokwe, Praise Gokwe, and Bamusi Magaisa.
Trial opened with Kagonye taking to the witness stand to tell the court that the 15 had no legal title to the land.
The business woman also told the court that the land was lawfully allocated to Glorious Properties through an offer letter issued by the Ministry of Local Government.
Kagonye said the ministry also provided an approved layout, a development permit, and confirmation from the Surveyor General.
“We have an offer letter to develop this land, as well as an approved layout and development permit,” she said, adding that the Surveyor General has confirmed this.
“We tried to negotiate with the accused, but we could not reach a consensus,” she said.
The former minister said the lands ministry had issued an eviction letter and that the High Court granted an end of conflict declaratory order in April last year.
Kagonye said her development permit specifies that stands must start at 1,200 square meters.
“These were properly surveyed and pegged. However, each of the stands they invaded was subdivided into smaller plots to accommodate at least five houses each,” she said.
The state alleges that the 15 illegally invaded the land sometime in May 2024 and until now, have been pegging and allocating stands to desperate home seekers without any authority.
Trial is ongoing.