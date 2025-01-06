MASVINGO – Police say they are investigating possible murder and suicide after a Gutu man was Thursday found hanging from a home roof while his wife lay dead in the now deceased couple’s kitchen.
The shock incident, according to a statement posted on the ZRP’s X handle weekend, happened in Basera at Utete Village, Chitsa, Gutu, Masvingo on Thursday.
On 2 January 2025, police said, Raramai Dhewa, 40, “was found dead with multiple injuries all over the body in a kitchen hut. A blood-stained log was recovered at the scene”.
“The victim’s husband, Fungai Chitsale, 46, was later found dead, hanging from a roof truss with a nylon rope in a two-bed roomed house.”
Meanwhile, in a different incident, police in Filabusi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of six people suspected to have killed one Talent Hlongwane with some domestic weapons.
The suspects have been named as Zenzo Moyo, 32, Ayanda Moyo, 30, Nqobizita Moyo, 34, Senly Moyo, 29, Paul Ndlovu, 36 and Donald Sibanda, 30.
They are linked to a case of murder which occurred on 3 January 2025 at Village 16 B, Nkankezi.
“The suspects attacked the victim, Talent Hlongwane (29) with spears, axes and machetes after allegedly accusing him of being a bully,” police said.