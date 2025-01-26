Public hospitals struggle as govt health funding declines, leaving vulnerable patients behind

Families have raised concerns over the treatment of non-paying patients, particularly the elderly. One family in Bulawayo shared their distress after their 80-year-old father, suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, and sores, was seemingly overlooked by hospital staff.
“We thought his condition, especially the wounds, needed admission so they could be dressed daily. But the nurses and doctor seemed eager to send him home,” a family member said.
A doctor, speaking anonymously, acknowledged this trend. “Hospitals rely on paying patients to generate revenue because government funding is limited. This means prioritising those who can pay,” the doctor explained.
Health experts and advocacy groups have voiced alarm over the government’s declining commitment to public healthcare funding.
Thokozile Ruzvidzo, Director of the Zimbabwe Women’s Resource Centre and Network (ZWRCN), noted the 2025 National Budget allocates only ZW$28.3 billion (US$785.9 million) to the Ministry of Health and Child Care—just 10% of total spending, down from 10.6% in 2024.
This allocation is far below the Abuja Declaration target of 15%.
Ruzvidzo also highlighted the drop in per capita health spending from US$71.8 in 2024 to US$65 in 2025, significantly lower than the global averages reported by the WHO.
Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) Executive Director Itai Rusike criticised the reliance on out-of-pocket and external funding.
“Inadequate public financing leaves patients bearing the brunt of healthcare costs,” he said.
Rusike pointed out that while funds have been earmarked for hospital construction, medical equipment, and ambulances in 2025, the allocations fall short of what is required.
He also stressed the need for timely disbursements, noting the Ministry of Health had only received 52.6% of its budget by September 2024.
Rusike noted that funding gaps disproportionately affect vulnerable groups, including women, newborns, children, and adolescents.
“No country can achieve universal health coverage (UHC) without relying on a dominant share of public funds. It is crucial to ensure resources are adequately allocated, efficiently used, and accessible to all, especially the most vulnerable,” he said.