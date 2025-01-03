Siya Kolisi’s heart-warming family getaway in Zimbabwe

Siya Kolisi with his kids and half-siblings at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. Picture: Instagram.
In a heart-warming display of family bonding, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has taken to the scenic landscapes of Zimbabwe for a holiday getaway with his children.
The trip comes just a few months after the South African rugby star amicably parted ways with his wife, Rachel Kolisi, marking a new chapter in his life.
Documenting their adventures, Siya shared, on Instagram, a series of joyful moments with his biological children, Nicholas Siyamthanda and Keziah and hisadopted half-siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, showcasing the essence of togetherness.
The stunning backdrop of Victoria Falls served as a spectacular starting point for their trip, where the family enjoyed splashing around in the river, making unforgettable memories in one of Africa’s most iconic natural wonders.
From exhilarating helicopter rides soaring above the breathtaking scenery to the nostalgic charm of train excursions, every experience was filled with laughter and excitement.
A highlight of the holiday was a thrilling night-time safari drive, where the family, armed with eager anticipation, witnessed the enchanting nocturnal wildlife that the region is renowned for.
This getaway represents not only a well-deserved respite for Siya after a demanding rugby season but also the first vacation he has taken with his family since becoming a single dad.
Siya’s commitment to nurturing his family during this transition is evident.
@mantsundu1 commented: “Quality time with the kids – Keep up the good work. Thanks for sharing your now reality. You are so real👌🏽Somehow for me, you being a present father to those kids means a lot. The last slide about God is beautiful. God has it already figured out. We surrender all to Him.”
@tytybrown25 wrote: “This man is really a good dad and human I ❤️him.”
@athindyali said: “You are a true inspiration mhlobam, may God give you renewal in strength, grace and love in this new year. We are proud.”