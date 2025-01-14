So the opposition in Zimbabwe is effectively dead!

In fact, it was not only arguably the darkest day in Zimbabwean history but an undeniable sign that democracy in Zimbabwe was finally dead.
This realization struck me when I watched the self-appointed leader of the opposition in Zimbabwe, Sengezo Tshabangu, enthusiastically endorse President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s desire to extend his term of office beyond the constitutional two five-year limit.
As he spoke with excitement, clearly drunk on the power bestowed upon him by the ZANU-PF Speaker of Parliament and the courts, Tshabangu declared, without shame, that if extending Mnangagwa’s tenure benefits Zimbabweans, then “let it be.”
Tshabangu’s remarks were met with a standing ovation from legislators, including applause from Mnangagwa and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, during a high-profile visit to Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe.
But some context is needed here.
Sengezo Tshabangu did not rise to prominence through the will of the people or a democratic process.
He usurped power from Nelson Chamisa by declaring himself the interim Secretary General of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.
Tshabangu then began recalling several MPs aligned with Chamisa from Parliament.
His actions were backed by the Speaker of Parliament and the courts, allowing ZANU-PF to grab most of the seats in subsequent by-elections.
These by-elections were a disaster for Tshabangu.
Either the candidates he imposed to stand on the CCC ticket lost, or he outright failed to find willing candidates to contest.
This chaos within the opposition eventually drove Chamisa to resign from his own party, as he believed it had been infiltrated by ZANU-PF agents determined to destroy its parliamentary presence.
The goal was clear: to pave the way for ZANU-PF to secure the two-thirds majority it had failed to garner during the 2023 elections.
With this supermajority, ZANU-PF could amend the constitution to extend Mnangagwa’s term in office, a move that Tshabangu has openly supported.
It is no surprise that Tshabangu and the MPs he either handpicked through Proportional Representation (PR) or coerced into loyalty (in fear of recall from Parliament) would back such a constitutional amendment.
After all, they are fully aware that their presence in Parliament is not the result of popular support but of political manipulation.
Tshabangu himself is unelectable and knows it, which is why he avoided standing in any of the by-elections triggered by his recalls of opposition legislators.
In fact, he is a Senator thanks to choosing himself to replace a PR Senator he had recalled!
Tshabangu’s endorsement of Mnangagwa’s term extension aligns with ZANU-PF’s latest plan: to delay the elections slated for 2028 to 2030.
This would also mean extending the life of the current Parliament to 2030.
For Tshabangu and his colleagues, this is a dream scenario.
Staying in Parliament for two more years without the threat of elections suits them perfectly, as they know they stand no chance of winning in a fair contest.
This situation is reminiscent of the Douglas Mwonzora saga.
Mwonzora, with the aid of ZANU-PF and the courts, seized control of the then main opposition MDC Alliance from Chamisa.
From 2020, he began recalling MPs and assumed the role of opposition leader, seemingly invincible.
However, his invincibility was short-lived.
During the subsequent by-elections in 2022 to replace the MPs he had recalled, Mwonzora’s candidates were thoroughly rejected by voters, who overwhelmingly backed Chamisa’s newly formed CCC party.
The 2023 elections proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Mwonzora, as all his MPs were voted out of Parliament and local authorities.
Tshabangu appears destined to follow the same path.
Yet, for now, postponing elections till 2030 provides him and his colleagues with a temporary reprieve.
What is deeply troubling, however, is not Tshabangu’s predictable behavior but the deafening silence from opposition leaders with genuine popular support.
Where is Nelson Chamisa, who garnered over two million votes in the 2023 elections?
While Chamisa may have resigned from the CCC, which was hijacked by Tshabangu, he still possesses significant influence and a vast following.
Why is he not using this influence to mobilize Zimbabweans against Mnangagwa’s plan to extend his term?
Instead, Chamisa remains largely passive, offering only Bible verses and cryptic social media posts.
This silence raises unsettling questions.
Has Chamisa become part of the problem?
Is he complicit in this plan to extend Mnangagwa’s tenure?
Simply abstaining from events like those at Precabe Farm or refraining from openly endorsing Mnangagwa’s ambitions does not absolve one from responsibility.
Failure to oppose this plan, especially by those with the ability and influence to do so, is tantamount to endorsing it.
Why did Chamisa remain passive after losing the clearly fraudulent 2023 elections, which were condemned even by the SADC election observer mission?
Why did he fail to act decisively when his MPs were being recalled by Tshabangu?
Was this the plan all along?
These are questions only Chamisa can answer.
The reality, however, is stark: millions of Zimbabweans now find themselves without a voice.
The opposition, as an institution, is effectively dead.
While individuals like myself may attempt to speak up for the voiceless, our influence is limited.
The vacuum left by a silenced and compromised opposition has left Zimbabweans vulnerable to a government that operates in collusion with pseudo-opposition figures like Tshabangu.
This tragic state of affairs underscores the urgent need for Zimbabweans to unite across the political divide.
The people must organize themselves at the community level and resist their oppression without fear.
They must recognize that no one will rescue them—neither politicians nor external forces.
Zimbabweans must reject being used as pawns by self-serving political players and instead stand up for their rights.
The time has come to reclaim their dignity and demand accountability from those who have betrayed their trust.
Democracy in Zimbabwe may appear dead, but its resurrection lies in the hands of its people.
The fight for justice and freedom must continue, driven by the collective will of a nation determined to break free from the chains of tyranny and betrayal.
