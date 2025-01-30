14:47 by Staff Reporter Have your say: The 2030 Mantra: A Betrayal of the Will of the People

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (the Forum) has noted with grave concern the ongoing discourse surrounding the bid to extend the Presidential term to 2030. According to reports, this could be achieved either by postponing the 2028 presidential elections or through an amendment to the Constitution. It is the unwavering position of the Forum that this development represents a direct betrayal of the will of the people as enshrined in the Constitution.