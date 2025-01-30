The 2030 Mantra: A Betrayal of the Will of the People

This move risks deepening the already existing trust deficit between the state and its citizens. Zimbabwe is currently facing numerous socio-economic challenges, including high unemployment, inflation, and a deteriorating healthcare system. Rather than addressing these pressing issues, the government’s focus on extending presidential power appears to prioritize political interests over the needs of the population. Such actions further alienate citizens, weaken the social contract, and contribute to instability.
Furthermore, postponing elections or tampering with constitutional provisions sends a clear message to citizens that their voices and votes are secondary to political expediency. This undermines democratic accountability and threatens the integrity of the electoral process, which is essential to any functioning democracy.
In conclusion, the Forum calls on all stakeholders to respect the sanctity of the Constitution and prioritize the interests of the Zimbabwean people. The extension of presidential tenure, whether through postponing elections or amending the Constitution, is an affront to democracy and the rule of law. It is imperative that the will of the people, as expressed in the Constitution, be upheld to ensure Zimbabwe’s stability and prosperity.