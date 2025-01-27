11:35 by Staff Reporter Have your say: The continuing growth of small towns in Zimbabwe

As the economic geography of Zimbabwe reconfigures following land reform, the growth of small towns continues to be an important phenomenon. No longer is economic growth concentrated in the metropolitan areas where industrial areas have declined, but it's in small towns. Some of these have only recently received 'town' status, but many are booming, with new forms of growth driven by agriculture (often in combination with mining) often from the land reform areas.