The Ghost Bird and the Bizarre Back-pocket

11:19 by Cathy Buckle

The Ghost Bird sings often on these cloudy January mornings in Zimbabwe and is true to its name. Its call is a single, piercing, clear note. Described as a ghostly mournful whistle, the Ghost Bird’s distinctive call should make it easy to see but it is shy and elusive as it hops quickly around the tree branches, hunting for insects, hidden by the dense green foliage. The Ghost Bird is the Grey-headed Bushshrike, a tireless hunter, with a grey head and neck, olive back, bright yellow underparts and a delicate orange wash on its chest. Once seen and heard the Ghost Bird will never be forgotten, it is the sound of the rainy season in Zimbabwe.