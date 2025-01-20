What’s so special about two more years, Mr. Mnangagwa?

Why would an 82-year-old man, already nearing the twilight of his life and political career, desperately cling to power for an additional two years?
What is so special about stretching his presidency from 2028 to 2030 that he, along with his ruling ZANU-PF party, is prepared to sideline matters of national importance to achieve this ambition?
In a country grappling with severe socio-economic challenges, this obsession with a mere 24-month extension is not only incomprehensible but also infuriating.
Zimbabweans are enduring the collapse of vital public services.
Hospitals are in a dire state, lacking essential medications, equipment, and even basic resources such as beds.
Patients sleep on the floor, while others perish unnecessarily from cancer due to a lack of functioning radiotherapy machines or fail to receive timely treatment due to a critical shortage of ambulances.
Meanwhile, the country hemorrhages an estimated $3 billion annually to the smuggling of minerals, illicit financial flows, and other corrupt activities.
This staggering loss deprives Zimbabwe of much-needed resources that could revitalize its failing infrastructure, create jobs, and uplift the living standards of millions living below the poverty line.
Yet, instead of addressing these pressing issues, the ruling elite is consumed with ensuring Mnangagwa’s continued hold on power.
The situation becomes even more absurd when one considers the conspicuous displays of wealth by politically connected individuals, who flaunt luxury cars and opulent lifestyles with impunity.
This raises serious questions about the sources of their wealth, particularly in a country where even the wealthiest global entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos exhibit more financial restraint.
Zimbabwe’s so-called “mbinga” seem to operate in a parallel universe, untouched by accountability or scrutiny.
Against this backdrop, Mnangagwa’s campaign to amend the constitution to secure two more years in power is a slap in the face to ordinary citizens.
What could possibly justify this singular focus on clinging to office, especially when Mnangagwa himself has failed to significantly improve the lives of Zimbabweans?
If anything, his tenure has been marked by further impoverishment, with over 70% of the population now living in abject poverty.
The official justification for this power grab—the desire to “see through Vision 2030”—is hollow at best.
In any functional democracy, national programs and policies are designed for continuity, irrespective of changes in leadership.
A well-structured vision for development does not hinge on the presence of a single individual.
Moreover, Mnangagwa’s departure would not even necessitate a change in the ruling party’s policies, as his successor would almost certainly come from ZANU-PF.
If Mnangagwa were to leave office today, his replacement—likely his vice president—would presumably continue the same agenda.
This raises a troubling question: does ZANU-PF lack capable leaders who can carry Zimbabwe forward?
If so, that is a damning indictment of the party’s leadership.
Are we to believe that without Mnangagwa, Vision 2030 would collapse?
If this is true, then the so-called vision is not a sustainable national strategy but merely a facade for political self-preservation.
Furthermore, Mnangagwa’s relentless pursuit of this constitutional amendment undermines his credibility as a leader.
At his age, one would expect him to be preparing for retirement, stepping back from active politics, and spending quality time with his grandchildren.
Instead, he appears determined to cling to power well into his late eighties, potentially becoming the world’s oldest head of state.
This is not only embarrassing for Zimbabwe but also deeply concerning for a nation in desperate need of dynamic, forward-thinking leadership.
The obsession with extending Mnangagwa’s term speaks to a deeper malaise within Zimbabwe’s political system.
It is not about Vision 2030 or any other noble cause—it is about preserving the privileges of a ruling elite that has shown little regard for the suffering of ordinary Zimbabweans.
This group is willing to hold the country hostage, ignoring pressing issues such as economic development, job creation, and the provision of basic public services, all in the name of propping up an aging leader’s ambitions.
What makes this even more infuriating is that these maneuvers are taking place in a context where millions of Zimbabweans struggle daily to survive.
The focus should be on addressing the country’s myriad challenges, from fixing the health sector to curbing corruption and creating opportunities for the youth.
Instead, the ruling class is preoccupied with consolidating power, further entrenching a system that benefits only a select few.
As Zimbabweans, we must ask ourselves: why should an entire nation’s development be sacrificed at the altar of one man’s ambition?
Why should we accept a leadership that prioritizes political survival over the welfare of its people?
It is time for every Zimbabwean who cares about the country’s future to resist this blatant power grab and demand accountability from those in power.
Mnangagwa’s quest to remain in office until 2030 is not just a personal ambition; it is a symptom of a deeper problem in Zimbabwean politics—a culture of entitlement, impunity, and disregard for the people.
It is a culture that must be challenged and dismantled if Zimbabwe is to have any hope of a brighter future.
