The ruling Zanu-PF has urged the president to extend his term in office and delay the 2028 elections. The Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations this week called on the president to uphold the constitution. Elliott Masocha, a professor of business and political science at DeVry University in Columbus, Ohio, tells VOA’s James Butty, President Mnangagwa will respect the constitution because he wants to be remembered as a good president who did not accept the urge to remain in power
26.1.2025 5:19
Zimbabwe-born scholar says President Mnangagwa will not extend term
A Zimbabwe-born professor says he is confident President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not extend his term in office beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms.