Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 18th January 2025

This week’s vigil was held when Zimbabwe was struggling with Mnangagwa and ZANU PF’s spirited moves towards extending presidential and parliamentary terms of office beyond 2028. From observing scenes on the ground across the political divide, it would appear both ZANU PF and the Tshengezo-led opposition CCC parliamentarians are agreed on this cowardly and corrupt move.
Last week, at Mnangagwa’s farm, Tshengezo told Mnangagwa ‘if we move (extend) your stay in power and the people of Zimbabwe are happy, so let it be’. This utterance received a thunderous applause from the ZANU PF faithful in attendance.However, the same statement gave goosebumps of consternation to those activists gathered at the Zimbabwe Embassy in London this Saturday.
Progressive forces in Zimbabwe and beyond must have been left wondering what had become of the beloved opposition movement in Zimbabwe. Simply put, the Tshengezo endorsement of ZANU PF’s 2030 agenda left citizens not only in disbelief but also angry.
One activist asked: ‘Why should we have a repeat of the Mugabe situation of allowing Mugabe to continue ruling into his old age as if there are no other leaders in Zimbabwe, or even within ZANU PF’. Yet another queried why ZANU PF was so keen to go against the country’s constitution when Mnangagwa himself pronounced that he was a constitutionalist.
One could be excused from thinking that this was a ploy by Mnangagwa to buy time whilst grooming his sons to eventually take over from him – to establish the Mnangagwa dynasty.
That is why the vigil was encouraged by a spontaneous protest march in Harare this week by a group of concerned citizens in response to calls for the 2030 agenda. Surely, this is time for Zimbabweans to find each other and stop this rot.
The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
