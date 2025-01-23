21:21 by Veritas Have your say: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 18th January 2025

Vigil activists met outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London on a cold winter’s day for the second Vigil of 2025. They were continuing our protest against ZANU PF, Zimbabwe’s ruling regime responsible for the human rights abuses and lack of democracy in Zimbabwe. Thanks to those who came today: Delice Gavazah, Jonathan Kariwo, Chantelle Manyande, Patricia Masamba, Chido Mazadza, Mellisa Mbavarira, Ephraim Tapa and Boniface Zengeni. Photos: