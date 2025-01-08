Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 4th January 2025

https://www.flickr.com/photos/
They were continuing our protest against Zanu PF, Zimbabwe's ruling regime responsible for the human rights abuses and lack of democracy in Zimbabwe. Thanks to the valiant few who came today: Shepherd Gandanga, Blessing Harry, Thabani Themba Khoza, Patricia Masamba, Dumisani Nyathi and Ephraim Tapa.
Thabani Themba Khoza from Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) came to stand in solidarity with the Zimbabwe cause. Thabani travelled all the way from Birmingham, defying warnings of snow and ice on the UK weather front, to be with us. He is also reviving the Swazi Vigil.
Speaking to Thabani, it is clear that the people of Zimbabwe and Eswatini share the twin problems of dictatorship and lack of democracy. While Zimbabwe is grappling with a military dictatorship that took over following the demise of Mugabe’s police state, Eswatini suffers the dictatorship of the absolute King Mswati’s monarchy. The kingdom does not allow multi-party democracy and anyone found to be pursuing such risks arbitrary arrest, or state sponsored abduction and/or murder.
In Zimbabwe, voting is a futile exercise, as results are pre-determined in favour of ZANU PF, by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, an appendage of the ruling party. For these reasons, Vigil activists agreed on the need for African countries to join hands against call dictatorships, until the people are free and justice is done. Vigil activists further vowed to continue standing in the gap, no matter how bitter or treacherous the weather was.
Yes, indeed, the awful weather made this week’s Vigil a difficult proposition, but the bravest and most resolute of our activists survived it. Thanks to Shepherd Gandanga who travelled all the way from Wales, Dumisani Nyathi from Southend-on-Sea, Thabani Khoza from Birmingham and Blessing Harry from Slough. Special thanks to Patricia Masamba who brought in the Vigil stuff in time for the set-up.
Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 18th January from 2 – 5 pm.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
