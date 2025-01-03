3.1.2025 4:31
by France 24

Zimbabwe’s blueberry exports: Growers complain of minimal govt support

Zimbabwe’s blueberry exports are positioning the country as one of the top growers in Africa, making over $100 million annually in export revenue.

But over 20 years after repossessing land, local Black farmers have found it tough to enter the capital intensive blueberries sector. There are only 22 farmers growing blueberries and a handful indigenous farmers. Major barriers to entry include investment of up to $80 000 to grow the crop per hectare as FRANCE 24’s Nyasha Chingoyo reports.

Post published in: Business

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *