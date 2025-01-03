But over 20 years after repossessing land, local Black farmers have found it tough to enter the capital intensive blueberries sector. There are only 22 farmers growing blueberries and a handful indigenous farmers. Major barriers to entry include investment of up to $80 000 to grow the crop per hectare as FRANCE 24’s Nyasha Chingoyo reports.
3.1.2025 4:31
Zimbabwe’s blueberry exports: Growers complain of minimal govt support
Zimbabwe’s blueberry exports are positioning the country as one of the top growers in Africa, making over $100 million annually in export revenue.