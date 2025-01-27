Zimbabwe’s government is actively fighting illegal gambling

https://lp-cms-production.imgix.net/2019-06/554369495_full.jpg
In some countries, it has even become a national pastime. Zimbabwe is no exception, where the local government has declared war on illegal gambling activities. In the summer of 2024, the authorities issued a strict directive to combat this problem.
Home Affairs Minister Kazembe said the number of underground casinos and unauthorized betting shops in Zimbabwe is growing. These establishments operate without Lotteries and Gambling Board (LGB) permits, breaking the law. Operators of all casinos and betting shops must have licenses under the Lotteries and Gambling Act, Section 31, Chapter 10:26. Without such permits, the establishment is illegal.
Minister Kazembe made a public address in which he revealed that Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage had managed to expose several establishments for illegal activities. Their owners had organized gambling activities without the approval of the local government.
In his address, Kazembe emphasized the high risks associated with illegal gambling, which poses a serious threat to public safety. The minister urged Zimbabwean citizens to be extremely careful and not to engage in underground gambling establishments. He promised that the country’s government and the regulatory authorities would work to bring all perpetrators to justice and protect the public from illegal operators.
Kazembe assured that the government would immediately take action to stop unauthorized operations. Regulators will also be more diligent in ensuring that gambling activities in the country are carried out within a safe framework.
However, it must be noted that most gambling enthusiasts in Zimbabwe gamble and bet online. Many use their phones and bookmaker apps to do so. Cricket betting is the most popular sport in the country.
It should be noted that the Lotteries and Gambling Act was adopted in Zimbabwe in 2000. Since then, it has become outdated and no longer corresponds to modern realities. In 2022, the Act was amended to require the LGB to innovate the gambling industry to grow. Several measures were also agreed upon to prevent money laundering and gambling in lotteries. The issue of legalizing online gambling in Zimbabwe was first raised.
After a few years, it became clear that the relevant authorities were not entirely up to regulating gambling in the country. Kazembe emphasized that the issue needs to be addressed as soon as possible.