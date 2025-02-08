12:25 by Ngomakurira Have your say: AMONG YOU, UNKNOWN TO YOU

The story is told by Indian wise man, Anthony de Melo. about a religious community that was disintegrating. They were aging and bickering and had lost direction. The leader of the group decided to consult a holy man and ask his advice. He simply said, ‘Do you not know the Messiah is among you?’ The leader was puzzled and went back to the community and reported the holy man’s words.