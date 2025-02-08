Ariana Resources MD reveals significant gold mineralisation at Dokwe project in Zimbabwe

Sener emphasised that Dokwe is the largest undeveloped gold deposit in Zimbabwe and has the potential to become a major gold producer. The company is working through feasibility, financing, and mine construction plans.
Additionally, he discussed Newmont Ventures’ further investment in Ariana Resources through their exploration venture (Alliance) in southeastern Europe. This investment supports ongoing copper-gold exploration in Southeast Europe, where Ariana has identified multiple promising targets in Kosovo and North Macedonia.
Sener also shared insights from Mining Indaba in Cape Town, where the company attracted strong interest from global investors, including funds from Africa, Asia, and the US.
Sener also shared insights from Mining Indaba in Cape Town, where the company attracted strong interest from global investors, including funds from Africa, Asia, and the US.