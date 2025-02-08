8.2.2025 12:30
by Proactive Investors

Ariana Resources MD reveals significant gold mineralisation at Dokwe project in Zimbabwe

Ariana Resources PLC (AIM:AAU) managing director Kerim Sener talked with Proactive's Stephen Gunnion about the company's latest progress at the Dokwe project in Zimbabwe. He provided details on recently reviewed 2021 drill results, highlighting high-grade gold intercepts, including visible gold in core samples. These findings will inform an updated mineral resource estimate and future feasibility studies.

Sener emphasised that Dokwe is the largest undeveloped gold deposit in Zimbabwe and has the potential to become a major gold producer. The company is working through feasibility, financing, and mine construction plans.

Additionally, he discussed Newmont Ventures’ further investment in Ariana Resources through their exploration venture (Alliance) in southeastern Europe. This investment supports ongoing copper-gold exploration in Southeast Europe, where Ariana has identified multiple promising targets in Kosovo and North Macedonia.

Sener also shared insights from Mining Indaba in Cape Town, where the company attracted strong interest from global investors, including funds from Africa, Asia, and the US.

