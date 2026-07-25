The campaigns build on Zimbabwe’s significant progress in interrupting transmission following the cVDPV2 outbreak declared in October 2023. Through four nationwide vaccination campaigns, strengthened surveillance, and enhanced outbreak response measures, no cVDPV2 has been detected in the country since June 2024. Maintaining this status requires consistently high vaccination coverage and sensitive surveillance, particularly in light of continued regional transmission. However, ongoing cVDPV2 outbreaks in neighbouring countries have highlighted the persistent risk of cross-border virus importation, underscoring the need for a coordinated regional response.
To protect these gains, Zimbabwe joined Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Namibia, and Botswana in a synchronized subregional vaccination effort targeting districts identified through detailed risk assessments, particularly border areas and densely populated urban centres at highest risk of virus importation. Three rounds of subnational immunization campaigns were planned across 27 high-risk districts in nine provinces, focusing on children under five years of age.
Led by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC), with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Rotary International, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partners, the response mobilized more than 6,000 personnel, including healthcare workers, village health workers, community volunteers, national and subnational health managers, and partner representatives. Nine national surge consultants were deployed to strengthen surveillance, campaign implementation, community engagement, social mobilization, logistics, cold chain and vaccine management, data analytics, and coordination.
Vaccination services were delivered through a combination of facility-based and community outreach strategies, with door-to-door vaccination serving as the primary approach. By taking vaccines directly to households, vaccination teams were able to reach children who might otherwise have missed immunization, helping sustain high population immunity in targeted districts and reducing the risk of poliovirus re-emergence and transmission across the country.
“The success of every vaccination campaign depends on teamwork. From activities carried out at health facilities to door-to-door outreach in communities, every health worker plays an important role in ensuring that children are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases. Seeing our teams work together to reach families and ensure that no child is missed gives me confidence that we can keep our communities safe from polio,” says Sr. Chipangura, Nurse in Charge at Tariro Clinic in Harare South District.
The first, second, and third nOPV2 vaccination campaigns were conducted from 20–23 April, 2–5 June, and 7–10 July 2026, respectively. Campaign quality and operational performance improved progressively across the three rounds, reflecting stronger planning, supervision, and community engagement. A total of 936,618, 997,941, and 1,025,806 children were vaccinated during the first, second, and third campaigns, respectively. In total, nearly three million doses of nOPV2 were administered across the three rounds, helping sustain high immunity among children living in the country’s highest-risk districts.
Independent monitoring and Lot Quality Assurance Surveys (LQAS) confirmed high vaccination coverage among eligible children during each round. Quality improvement plans were subsequently developed and implemented to strengthen performance, particularly in hard-to-reach communities, enhance social mobilization efforts, and address operational challenges during subsequent rounds.
Beyond vaccination, the response has strengthened acute flaccid paralysis and environmental surveillance, enhanced cross-border collaboration, supported routine immunization services, and reinforced monitoring and supervision systems. Regular coordination meetings at national and subregional levels have ensured alignment of activities and enabled the rapid identification and resolution of operational challenges.
“The fight against polio is a race to reach every child, everywhere, before the virus does,” said Dr Tiruneh Desta, WHO Representative to Zimbabwe. “WHO remains committed to supporting the Government of Zimbabwe and partners through technical expertise, surveillance, operational coordination, and community engagement to ensure that life-saving vaccines reach all eligible children. Zimbabwe’s synchronized vaccination campaign reflects the power of regional solidarity and collective action in stopping poliovirus transmission. By strengthening population immunity and protecting children across communities and borders, Zimbabwe is making a significant contribution to the vision of a polio-free Southern Africa and bringing the world closer to achieving the goal of eradicating polio once and for all.”
The successful implementation has further strengthened Zimbabwe’s population immunity, reducing the risk of re-establishment and spread of type 2 polioviruses. As the synchronized regional response continues, Zimbabwe is intensifying preparedness, surveillance, routine immunization, and community engagement while ensuring full accountability for all nOPV2 vaccine vials, proper waste management, and strengthened laboratory surveillance capacity. The synchronized regional response represents another important step towards securing a polio-free future for children in Zimbabwe and across Southern Africa.