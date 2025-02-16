Corruption is killing more people in Zimbabwe than disease and hunger

This pervasive malfeasance, predominantly orchestrated by the political elite, has systematically eroded essential public services, leaving the populace vulnerable and unprotected.
A recent tragic event starkly illuminated the lethal consequences of this endemic corruption.
A catastrophic head-on collision between a bus and a truck near Beitbridge resulted in the loss of 24 lives.
Preliminary investigations indicated that the bus, carrying 65 passengers, was attempting to overtake another vehicle when it collided with the oncoming truck.
Seventeen individuals perished at the scene, while seven others succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.
This incident underscores the dire state of Zimbabwe’s road infrastructure and the systemic issues plaguing public safety.
The aftermath of such accidents often reveals the deplorable conditions of the nation’s healthcare facilities.
Survivors frequently find themselves in hospitals lacking basic medical supplies.
Reports have surfaced of patients with fractures having their limbs immobilized using makeshift materials like cardboard due to the unavailability of plaster of Paris.
Such improvisations not only compromise the quality of care but also highlight the systemic neglect resulting from the misappropriation of public funds.
Personal experiences further attest to the healthcare system’s collapse.
Patients are often required to procure their own medications, pay for diagnostic tests, and even supply basic necessities such as bedding.
For instance, a simple stool test can cost $30, an ambulance transfer $10, and a scan approximately $50.
These expenses are prohibitive for the majority of Zimbabweans, especially when considering that pensioners receive a meager $50, others even less, monthly from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).
Such financial burdens render essential healthcare services inaccessible to those most in need.
Zimbabwe is a nation endowed with vast mineral wealth, boasting approximately 60 precious minerals, including gold, platinum, diamonds, lithium, black granite, and chromium.
It holds the largest lithium reserves in Africa, the second-largest platinum deposits globally, ranks seventh in diamond production, and possesses the second-largest gold reserves per square kilometer.
Despite these abundant resources, the nation grapples with pervasive poverty, soaring unemployment rates, and one of the highest inflation rates worldwide.
Infrastructure across sectors—be it healthcare, education, transportation, or energy—is in a state of disrepair.
The paradox of a resource-rich country plagued by poverty can be attributed to systemic corruption.
The political elite and their affiliates have siphoned off national wealth, leading to the decay of public services.
Lavish lifestyles of individuals with dubious business ventures starkly contrast with the destitution faced by the general populace.
Government contracts are frequently awarded to cronies at inflated prices or for projects that remain unfulfilled.
A glaring example is the case of Wicknell Chivayo, who received a $5 million advance payment from the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) for a 100 MW solar power project in Gwanda.
To date, the site remains undeveloped, epitomizing the misallocation of resources that could have been invested in critical sectors like healthcare and infrastructure.
The nation reportedly loses an estimated $3 billion annually to corruption, illicit financial activities, and the smuggling of mineral resources.
In one instance, Chivayo’s brother was apprehended in South Africa for smuggling over R15 million worth of gold.
Such incidents raise pressing questions about the efficacy of border controls and the complicity of officials in facilitating these illicit activities.
The ramifications of corruption extend beyond economic losses; they manifest in the erosion of public trust and the deterioration of essential services.
The healthcare sector, in particular, has been severely compromised.
Hospitals are understaffed, under-resourced, and ill-equipped to handle the patient load.
The absence of basic medical supplies, such as plaster of Paris for treating fractures, is indicative of deeper systemic issues.
Patients often have to wait for ambulances that are primarily designated for obstetric emergencies, further delaying critical care.
According to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, over 2,000 women succumb to this disease annually because the government has failed to procure sufficient cancer machines.
Similarly, an estimated 2,500 pregnant women die year during childbirth, primarily due to the absence of proper maternal healthcare.
Corruption has also infiltrated the procurement processes within the healthcare system.
Tenders for medical supplies and infrastructure development are frequently awarded based on nepotism and kickbacks rather than merit and necessity.
This results in substandard or incomplete projects, further endangering public health.
The diversion of funds meant for healthcare has led to a situation where hospitals lack even the most basic necessities, forcing patients to seek services from private entities at exorbitant costs.
The education sector has not been spared either.
Schools suffer from inadequate funding, leading to a shortage of learning materials and dilapidated infrastructure.
Teachers are underpaid and overburdened, resulting in a decline in the quality of education.
This educational deficit perpetuates a cycle of poverty, as the youth are ill-prepared to contribute meaningfully to the economy.
Many families cannot afford three decent meals a day, and hunger has become a norm for countless Zimbabweans.
Moreover, chronic malnutrition afflicts 23.5% of children, with over half a million suffering from stunted growth.
Infrastructure, a critical component for economic development, is in a deplorable state.
Roads are riddled with potholes, and many are virtually impassable, contributing to the high rate of traffic accidents.
The energy sector is plagued by frequent power outages, adversely affecting both households and industries.
These infrastructural deficiencies can be traced back to the misappropriation of funds and the awarding of contracts to incompetent entities with political connections.
The cumulative effect of corruption is a populace that is disillusioned and despondent.
Public trust in governmental institutions has eroded, leading to a sense of helplessness and apathy.
The social contract between the government and its citizens has been breached, as those in power prioritize personal enrichment over public service.
Addressing this pervasive corruption requires a multifaceted approach.
There is a need for robust legal frameworks that not only deter corrupt practices but also ensure swift and decisive action against perpetrators.
We must demand answers from those in power as to how a nation so abundantly blessed with resources remains trapped in poverty.
It is undeniable that our suffering stems from leaders who prioritize their own wealth over the well-being of the country.
Had the government tackled corruption with the urgency and resolve it requires, countless lives could have been saved.
It is now an undeniable truth that corruption is claiming more lives in Zimbabwe than any other crisis.
