by Ngomakurira Have your say: David's restraint

David’s restraint, when he has Saul in his power, is a model for peacemakers. Saul set out with three thousand men to find and do away with David. David, aware of Paul’s aim, creeps up on Saul while he is asleep and takes away his spear but does not harm him. When Saul wakes and realises what had happened, he cries out, ‘I have behaved like a fool. I have been profoundly in the wrong.’