18:08 by Kennedy Kaitano Have your say: Electorate must petition their legislators not to participate in debate to postpone elections

Realizing that Zimbabweans do not want any form of extension of terms, Zanu PF has now devised a new way to impose Emmerson Mnangagwa on an unwilling citizenry. They now want to amend the constitution to allow for postponement of elections, so that the next elections are held in 2030.