Exactly which “majority” want Mnangagwa’s term extended

The claim that a “majority” of Zimbabweans and ZANU-PF members support extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028 to at least 2030 is as dubious as it is politically convenient.
If this assertion were genuinely representative of the people’s will, why has no effort been made to quantify or verify this supposed widespread support?
The resolution to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency—labeled “Resolution Number 1”—was reportedly “unanimously endorsed” at the ZANU-PF 21st Annual National People’s Conference held in October 2024.
But the glaring question remains: what majority are we talking about?
First, let’s examine the numbers.
Reports suggest that approximately 4,396 delegates attended the 2024 ZANU-PF Annual People’s Conference.
This figure represents a drastic reduction from previous years, with the exclusion of so-called “lower structures” of the party.
The justification for this exclusion remains unclear, and one cannot help but wonder whether these lower structures were deliberately sidelined to ensure an unchallenged endorsement of the resolution.
More critically, even if all 4,396 delegates voted in favor of Mnangagwa’s term extension, how does that equate to representing the majority of ZANU-PF members, let alone the general Zimbabwean populace?
ZANU-PF itself claims to have a massive membership base.
In 2022, the party reported around 3.9 million registered members.
Mashonaland West province alone recently boasted of 600,000 members.
So how can a decision made by 4,396 individuals—barely 0.1% of the total membership—be considered an overwhelming mandate from the entire party?
Who exactly did these delegates represent, and why were those opposed to Mnangagwa’s term extension not given a platform?
If this was indeed a democratic process, one would expect to have at least heard dissenting voices during the conference itself.
Yet, the resolution was said to have been endorsed without any visible opposition.
This is in stark contrast to the deepening divisions that have become increasingly evident within ZANU-PF.
If the entire party truly supported Mnangagwa’s extended rule, why are we witnessing unprecedented factionalism?
Why have there been open displays of rivalry at the National Heroes Acre, where competing groups have drowned each other out in song—one side supporting Mnangagwa, the other favoring his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, as a potential successor?
Furthermore, why have major war veterans, traditionally among ZANU-PF’s staunchest supporters, begun to speak out against Mnangagwa’s administration and his bid to prolong his rule?
Figures such as Blessed Geza, Knox Chivero, and the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) have openly rejected the idea.
If even war veterans—some of the key architects of ZANU-PF’s continued dominance—are voicing their opposition, how then does this “Resolution Number 1” reflect the will of the majority?
Beyond ZANU-PF, the idea that ordinary Zimbabweans support this resolution is simply laughable.
There has been no referendum, no national survey, no public consultation—nothing that could provide empirical evidence that Zimbabweans are in favor of Mnangagwa clinging to power.
If anything, the widespread poverty and economic collapse under his rule should suggest the exact opposite.
Under Mnangagwa’s presidency, over 80% of Zimbabweans have been plunged into poverty.
The economy is in shambles, with major supermarkets shutting down, companies closing, and unemployment estimated to be over 90%.
Our hospitals are barely functional, with thousands dying due to a lack of basic medication and millions forced to seek healthcare in neighboring countries.
Schools are in ruins, producing generations of Zimbabweans with no future due to a lack of adequate learning materials.
Infrastructure continues to decay at an alarming rate.
So, who exactly stands to benefit from Mnangagwa’s extended rule?
Certainly not the suffering masses.
The real beneficiaries are the privileged few—those in the corridors of power who continue to enrich themselves through corruption, resource plunder, and illicit financial deals.
These “zvigananda,” as they are often called, are the real architects of this extension agenda.
Their primary interest is not in national development or the well-being of the people but in securing their access to wealth and influence for as long as possible.
If Mnangagwa and his allies are truly convinced that extending his rule is the will of the people, then let them put the matter to a national referendum.
Let Zimbabweans, not a handpicked group of 4,396 delegates, decide the future of their country.
Otherwise, this entire charade is nothing more than an imposition by a self-serving elite—an insult to democracy and the suffering people of Zimbabwe.
