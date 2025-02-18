How Trump’s Paris Climate Agreement withdrawal impacts Zimbabwe and the path forward

While the move was framed as a bid to prioritize American economic interests, its repercussions have been felt far beyond U.S. borders, particularly in vulnerable nations like Zimbabwe.
As a country already grappling with the devastating effects of climate change, Zimbabwe faces heightened challenges in mitigating environmental degradation and securing funding for climate action.
This withdrawal has also placed additional pressure on NGOs working in the country – such as Tackling Climate Change and Energy Transitions (TaCCET Zim) Project – who now must navigate a more uncertain funding landscape.
To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08
However, amidst these challenges, there are opportunities for the Zimbabwean government and NGOs to innovate and collaborate to mitigate the effects of climate change.
Zimbabwe, like many African nations, is disproportionately affected by climate change despite contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions.
The country has experienced prolonged droughts, erratic rainfall, and extreme weather events, which have severely impacted agriculture, water resources, and livelihoods.
The Paris Agreement was a beacon of hope, promising financial and technical support to help developing nations adapt to and mitigate climate change.
The U.S. withdrawal from the agreement has weakened this global commitment, reducing the pool of available funding and undermining international cooperation.
For Zimbabwe, the withdrawal has meant diminished access to critical climate finance.
The Green Climate Fund (GCF), a key mechanism under the Paris Agreement, has faced reduced contributions from the U.S., one of its largest donors.
This has directly impacted Zimbabwe’s ability to implement climate resilience projects, such as sustainable agriculture, renewable energy initiatives, and water conservation programs.
Climate justice demands that the burden of addressing climate change be distributed equitably, recognizing the historical responsibility of industrialized nations whose carbon-intensive development has fueled the crisis.
The loss of U.S. climate commitments undermines this principle, limiting the financial and technical support needed for countries like Zimbabwe to transition to sustainable energy sources.
A just energy transition requires shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energy in a way that does not further marginalize vulnerable communities but instead ensures economic opportunities, energy access, and social equity.
Zimbabwe must advocate for mechanisms that hold high-emitting nations accountable while also implementing policies that protect workers and communities reliant on traditional energy industries.
Investing in decentralized renewable energy solutions, such as solar microgrids, can expand access to clean power, particularly in rural areas, while also fostering local economic growth.
Without climate justice and a just energy transition, the effects of decisions like the U.S. withdrawal will deepen inequalities, leaving developing nations like Zimbabwe further behind in the fight against climate change.
Additionally, the symbolic message sent by the U.S. withdrawal has emboldened other nations to deprioritize climate action, further isolating vulnerable countries like Zimbabwe.
Non-governmental organizations working on climate change in Zimbabwe have also felt the pinch.
Many of these organizations rely on international funding, particularly from developed nations, to implement projects that address climate adaptation and mitigation.
With the U.S. stepping back from its climate commitments, NGOs have faced increased competition for dwindling resources.
This has forced many to scale back their operations or seek alternative funding sources, often at the expense of long-term sustainability.
Moreover, the U.S. withdrawal has created a vacuum in global climate leadership, leaving NGOs with fewer allies in advocating for urgent climate action.
This has made it more challenging to hold governments and corporations accountable for their environmental impact, both locally and globally.
While the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement presents significant challenges, it also underscores the need for Zimbabwe and its partners to adopt innovative and collaborative approaches to climate change.
The Zimbabwean government and NGOs must look beyond traditional funding streams and explore alternative sources of finance.
This could include partnerships with private sector actors, crowdfunding campaigns, and collaborations with regional bodies like the African Development Bank.
Additionally, leveraging diaspora remittances and exploring climate bonds could provide much-needed resources for climate projects.
Zimbabwe should work closely with other African nations to amplify its voice on the global stage.
Regional initiatives, such as the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the Southern African Development Community climate action plans, can provide a platform for collective action and resource mobilization.
By presenting a united front, African nations can advocate for increased climate finance and technical support from the international community.
Investing in local expertise and community-led solutions is crucial for building resilience.
Climate justice and a just energy transition are critical considerations in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, particularly for countries like Zimbabwe that bear the brunt of climate change despite contributing minimally to global emissions.
The government and NGOs should prioritize training programs that equip communities with the skills needed to implement sustainable practices, such as conservation agriculture, renewable energy installation, and water harvesting.
Empowering local stakeholders ensures that climate solutions are context-specific and sustainable.
Technology can play a pivotal role in addressing climate challenges.
Zimbabwe should explore the use of digital tools, such as satellite imagery and data analytics, to monitor environmental changes and inform decision-making.
Additionally, promoting innovations like solar-powered irrigation systems and climate-smart agriculture can help communities adapt to changing conditions.
NGOs and civil society organizations must continue to advocate for climate justice, holding developed nations accountable for their historical emissions and pushing for equitable climate finance.
By raising awareness and mobilizing grassroots support, these organizations can pressure governments and international bodies to honor their commitments under the Paris Agreement.
Collaboration between the government, private sector, and NGOs can unlock new opportunities for climate action.
For example, partnerships with renewable energy companies can accelerate the transition to clean energy, while collaborations with agribusinesses can promote sustainable farming practices.
These partnerships can also attract investment and create jobs, contributing to economic growth.
The U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement has undoubtedly created challenges for Zimbabwe and the NGOs working within its borders.
However, it has also highlighted the urgent need for innovative and collaborative approaches to climate change.
By diversifying funding sources, strengthening regional cooperation, and investing in local capacity building, Zimbabwe can build resilience and chart a sustainable path forward.
The global community must not lose sight of the interconnected nature of climate change, and nations must recommit to collective action to safeguard the planet for future generations.
In the face of adversity, Zimbabwe has the opportunity to lead by example, demonstrating that even the most vulnerable nations can rise to the challenge of climate change.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is the Programs Director for the Zimbabwe Network for Social Justice (ZimJustice). Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/