I’m not prepared to continue suffering until 2030!

Granted, when President Emmerson Mnangagwa took power in November 2017 through a military coup, Zimbabwe was already struggling.
The economy was in distress, the cash crisis had crippled the financial system, and millions of citizens faced hardship.
Yet, despite these difficulties, life was still somewhat manageable for many Zimbabweans.
Teachers earned an average of $540 a month, public services functioned—albeit imperfectly—and the economy, though fragile, had some level of predictability under the multicurrency system.
Fast forward to today, and the reality is starkly different.
Under Mnangagwa’s leadership, Zimbabweans have been plunged deeper into poverty, with economic mismanagement, corruption, and misguided policies exacerbating the suffering of millions.
The statistics are damning, the evidence undeniable, and the lived experiences of ordinary Zimbabweans paint a picture of a country on the brink.
When Mnangagwa took office, approximately 84.1% of Zimbabweans were living below the national poverty line.
By 2019, that figure had already worsened, rising to 85%.
While recent official statistics remain limited, the ongoing economic deterioration suggests that the poverty rate has remained alarmingly high, if not increased further.
Today, millions of Zimbabweans are struggling to afford even the most basic necessities.
Unemployment has also remained critically high, with an overwhelming majority of Zimbabweans forced into the informal sector.
The closure of major businesses, including large retail chains such as OK Zimbabwe, Choppies, Spar, and N. Richard’s, has further compounded the crisis.
Each closure represents lost jobs, shattered livelihoods, and an increase in the number of families struggling to survive.
One of the clearest indicators of Zimbabwe’s economic decline is the worsening food insecurity.
In 2023, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported that 7.7 million Zimbabweans—almost half the population—were experiencing hunger, with the WFP planning to provide emergency assistance to 4.1 million of the most vulnerable individuals.
This food crisis in 2023 was not about drought or climate change—since there were good rains that season—it was primarily about poverty.
The prices of basic goods have skyrocketed due to inflation, rendering them unaffordable for millions.
While government officials often point to drought as the cause of food shortages, the truth is that economic policies, currency instability, and corruption have made it nearly impossible for many Zimbabweans to afford food.
Malnutrition has also worsened.
In 2023, Zimbabwe recorded alarmingly high rates of child malnutrition, with stunting affecting over 26% of children under the age of five.
Chronic hunger and poor diets have left millions of children vulnerable to disease, developmental issues, and long-term health complications.
One of Mnangagwa’s most disastrous economic decisions was the reintroduction of the Zimbabwean dollar in 2019, replacing the multicurrency system that had provided a measure of stability.
Instead of fostering economic growth, this move led to hyperinflation, currency depreciation, and a loss of public confidence.
The local currency has since collapsed multiple times, forcing the government to change currencies twice in just seven years.
Due this instability and lack of confidence in the local currency, the US dollar remains the de facto official currency in Zimbabwe.
This instability has eroded salaries and savings, which most Zimbabweans still receive in the local currency.
Where a teacher once earned $540 under the dollarized economy, today they earn far less in real terms, struggling to afford transport, rent, and food.
The cost of living continues to rise, while wages continue to depreciate, pushing more families into desperation.
Zimbabwe’s power crisis remains unresolved, with daily blackouts lasting up to 18 hours in some areas.
The reasons behind this crisis are well known: corruption, mismanagement, and a failure to invest in energy infrastructure.
The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has been riddled with corruption scandals, with funds meant for power generation frequently misappropriated.
The failure to maintain and upgrade existing power plants, coupled with the neglect of alternative energy sources, has left Zimbabweans enduring endless power cuts, which cripple businesses, hospitals, and daily life.
Corruption remains one of the greatest threats to Zimbabwe’s future.
Under Mnangagwa, corruption has flourished, bleeding billions of dollars from the economy.
Zimbabwe is losing over $3 billion annually to corruption—money that could have been used to build schools, hospitals, and infrastructure.
The 2017 promise of a “new dispensation” that would tackle corruption has proven to be a farce.
Instead, the looting of public resources has continued, with political elites enriching themselves while ordinary Zimbabweans suffer.
The Corruption Perceptions Index paints a grim picture, with Zimbabwe consistently ranking among the world’s most corrupt nations.
The decay of Zimbabwe’s public services is one of the most painful aspects of Mnangagwa’s rule.
Hospitals lack essential drugs, medical equipment is outdated or nonexistent, and doctors and nurses are underpaid and overworked.
This has led to a mass exodus of health professionals, leaving the healthcare system on the verge of collapse.
Even those in power do not trust our local health care institutions, as they prefer flying abroad for treatment.
Ordinary Zimbabweans, meanwhile, are forced to travel across borders to countries like South Africa and Zambia in search of even basic healthcare, often facing ridicule and mistreatment.
Education has also suffered.
Schools are in disrepair, teachers are demoralized due to poor pay, and many children are forced to drop out because their families cannot afford school fees.
The dream of a quality education for all Zimbabweans is slipping further out of reach.
Zimbabwe is one of the most resource-rich nations in Africa, boasting over 60 minerals, including gold, platinum, diamonds, lithium, chromium and coal.
Yet, these resources have done little to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.
Instead, they have been plundered by foreign companies—particularly Chinese firms—with close ties to Zimbabwe’s ruling elite.
In areas like Marange, Bikita, and Mutoko, communities are not only excluded from benefiting from their own natural wealth but are also subjected to forced displacement, environmental destruction, and worker abuse.
Rather than serving as a blessing, Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth has become a curse for the people living in these regions.
Mnangagwa and his supporters frequently tout “Vision 2030,” a plan that supposedly aims to transform Zimbabwe into an “upper-middle-income society.”
Yet, as I have previously argued, there is no such thing as an “upper-middle-income SOCIETY” in economic terms—only an upper-middle-income ECONOMY.
The use of an “upper middle-income SOCIETY”, a non-existent terminology, is deliberately misleading, designed to create false hope.
The continued economic decline, coupled with corruption and policy failures, makes any goal for an economically developed nation unattainable.
If anything, by 2030, life for the majority of Zimbabweans will be even worse than it is today
With all this suffering, one would expect Zimbabweans to reject any attempt to extend Mnangagwa’s rule beyond 2028.
Yet, there are those pushing for him to remain in power until at least 2030, under the pretext of “finishing what he started.”
But what exactly has he achieved?
A deeper plunge into poverty?
The destruction of livelihoods?
The erosion of public services?
The truth is that Mnangagwa’s rule has been a failure, and there is no reason to believe that things will improve under his continued leadership.
The fact that on a daily basis, we see Zimbabweans being given handouts, loans, and others so-called “presidential schemes” is evidence that we have been reduced to a nation of beggars.
One can only imagine the poverty awaiting us by 2030, if the ambitions of those loyal to President Mnangagwa come to pass.
Quite honestly, I’m not prepared to continue suffering all the way to 2030.
No Zimbabwean who values their dignity and future should accept such a fate.
We must demand better.
We must reject the deception, the corruption, and the failed leadership that have brought our nation to its knees.
The time for change is now.
The people of Zimbabwe deserve a government that prioritizes their well-being, not one that enriches itself at their expense.
We have suffered enough.
Another six years of this is simply not an option.
