I’m sure if Wicknell criticized Mnangagwa, evidence of corruption will suddenly be found!

During a meeting with media editors, Mnangagwa was asked about Chivayo’s questionable dealings, particularly how he has been splashing money around, gifting luxury vehicles to ZANU PF sympathizers, many of whom publicly thanked Mnangagwa instead.
Rather than addressing the serious allegations, Mnangagwa dismissed the concerns, joking about the matter and portraying Chivayo as merely a philanthropist.
He even challenged those raising allegations of corruption to provide evidence and report to the police.
He sarcastically asked, “Where would I get the money to give him? Investigate where you think I’m getting the money to give Chivayo to distribute, rather than wasting my time worrying about someone who is using his own money.
“You can’t bother me about someone who is philanthropic. If anyone’s money was stolen, then they should report to the police.”
This attempt to exonerate Chivayo is nothing short of alarming.
It is the same man who was convicted of money laundering and even spent time in prison—but that was during Robert Mugabe’s presidency.
Since the so-called “Second Republic” came into power, Chivayo has established a suspiciously close relationship with Mnangagwa, and his fortunes have changed dramatically.
He has been photographed at State House with Mnangagwa and was also pictured alongside him and visiting Kenyan President William Ruto in April last year.
In a leaked audio recording, someone believed to be Chivayo was heard boasting about his deep influence over Mnangagwa, confidently declaring, “Ndakachibata kuti dzvii” (I have him firmly in my grip).
This has led many Zimbabweans to believe that it is precisely this close relationship that is shielding Chivayo from any real investigation or prosecution over his numerous corruption scandals.
One of the most glaring scandals is the $100 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) election material procurement deal, in which Chivayo, along with Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, was implicated.
This was not the first time Chivayo’s name had surfaced in corruption allegations.
He was also involved in the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Gwanda Solar Power Plant scandal, in which he received a $5 million advance payment for a 100MW solar project that was never delivered.
Despite the public outrage, authorities have done nothing to bring him to account.
Instead, in a shocking twist, when the ZEC scandal was exposed, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) announced that it was keen to interview some of the alleged culprits, including Chivayo, Chimombe, and Mpofu.
However, to the surprise of many, only Chimombe and Mpofu were arrested—not for the ZEC scandal, but for an entirely separate case involving a presidential goat scheme.
As it stands, Chimombe and Mpofu remain behind bars, repeatedly denied bail by the courts.
It is widely believed that their arrests are not about justice but rather a way to punish and silence them for exposing Chivayo.
After all, their alleged crime of siphoning $7.7 million from the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme reportedly occurred between 2021 and 2022—so why were they only arrested in 2024, just after they supposedly exposed Chivayo in the ZEC scandal?
This is a common pattern in Zimbabwean politics.
Those who remain in good books with the ruling elite are shielded from any investigation or prosecution, but once they fall out of favor, cases that had seemingly been ignored for years suddenly resurface, and they find themselves in legal trouble.
What are we to say about the arrest and continued detention of Chimombe and Mpofu?
Their supposed crimes occurred three to four years ago, yet they were only arrested now.
Would they have been arrested had they kept their mouths shut about Chivayo’s involvement in the ZEC scandal?
A similar fate seems to have befallen Blessed Geza, the outspoken war veterans’ leader who has been calling for Mnangagwa to step down, citing his failure to develop the country, fight corruption, and improve ordinary citizens’ livelihoods.
Geza has also been fiercely opposed to plans within ZANU PF to extend Mnangagwa’s term beyond his constitutional two five-term limit.
Strangely, only after Geza became a vocal critic did the state decide to act against him.
Now, he faces charges of theft, inciting public violence, and even insulting the president.
Even more bizarre, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi recently suggested that Geza could be linked to a murder case from years ago—one that had never gone to trial.
If Geza was truly involved in such serious crimes, why were these allegations never pursued all these years?
Why are they only being brought up now, conveniently after he started speaking out against Mnangagwa?
The answer is clear: in Zimbabwe, justice is not about the rule of law, but about who is in power and who is not.
The legal system is a weapon used to silence critics while protecting those who remain loyal to the ruling elite.
Opposition leaders like Job Sikhala, Jacob Ngarivhume, and Jameson Timba have all experienced the full force of this selective justice.
Their crime? Daring to challenge those in power.
After hearing Mnangagwa’s remarks on Chivayo, where he effectively exonerated him and dared anyone with evidence to come forward, I could not help but wonder—what would happen if Chivayo were to turn against Mnangagwa?
What if he suddenly started criticizing him?
Would he remain blameless and a free man for long?
Or would all these corruption allegations that have been ignored suddenly be revived, and new charges miraculously appear?
It is not difficult to imagine.
The same authorities who currently insist there is no evidence of Chivayo’s wrongdoing would, almost overnight, “discover” mountains of incriminating material against him.
It would be as if the evidence had been there all along, conveniently hidden until it was needed.
That is just my thinking, but I could be wrong.
However, given this regime’s track record, it seems all too possible.
Justice in Zimbabwe is not blind—it is selective.
It is a tool used by those in power to crush their enemies while shielding their allies.
And unless this changes, Zimbabweans will continue to witness the same cycle—where those in favor can loot with impunity, while those who step out of line suddenly find themselves drowning in legal troubles.
