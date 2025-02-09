The death of Namibia’s founding president, Sam Nujoma, at the age of 95 years, marks the passing of a man whose legacy transcends national borders.
A revolutionary leader, Nujoma fought against the apartheid South African occupation of Namibia and later spearheaded the nation’s development after independence in 1990.
His journey from liberation fighter to statesman was characterized by a steadfast commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and the upliftment of marginalized communities.
These qualities set him apart from many of his contemporaries in Africa, especially when compared to leaders like Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa, who have become notorious for betraying the very ideals they once espoused.
Nujoma’s principled stance during the long years of struggle against the illegal occupation of South West Africa was emblematic of a commitment to both African liberation and Pan-African unity.
As the leader of the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO), he led a resistance movement that fought relentlessly against South Africa’s oppressive apartheid regime.
Despite facing immense challenges, including the constant threat of violence, imprisonment, and exile, Nujoma’s leadership never faltered.
His ability to unite Namibians—across ethnic divides—under the banner of liberation was a testament to his political acumen and dedication to justice.
Unlike some other African liberation movements, which fractured into ethnic or factional rivalries, SWAPO remained a unified front, enabling it to secure Namibia’s independence in 1990.
After independence, Nujoma’s presidency was marked by a commitment to national unity and stability.
The country’s economy grew steadily under his leadership, as he prioritized infrastructural development, education, and healthcare, and promoted the values of inclusivity.
While many African countries descended into conflict or authoritarian rule following liberation, Nujoma’s tenure was a period of consolidation.
His government focused on expanding opportunities for previously marginalized communities, particularly through land reform, housing, and job creation.
Unlike the authoritarian systems that took root in many other African countries after independence, Nujoma respected the rule of law, ensuring that Namibia adhered to democratic principles and the constitution.
His government established a multiparty political system where regular elections were held, and he respected the outcomes, ensuring the peaceful transition of power.
Nujoma also laid the groundwork for political pluralism, tolerating opposition voices and promoting a free press, which enabled a vibrant democracy to thrive.
His leadership fostered unity among the diverse ethnic groups in the country, while his commitment to fighting corruption set the tone for future administrations.
Although his tenure was not without challenges, including criticism of his party’s dominance in the political landscape, Nujoma’s presidency marked the establishment of a democratic framework that allowed Namibia to flourish in comparison to many other African nations post-independence.
In stark contrast, the post-independence trajectory of Zimbabwe under Robert Mugabe and later Emmerson Mnangagwa has been one of betrayal—both to the ideals of liberation and to the people who once supported them.
Mugabe, once celebrated as a liberator, became increasingly autocratic.
His government resorted to brutal crackdowns on dissent, stifling opposition voices, and manipulating electoral processes to maintain power.
The widespread violence during the 2008 elections, the displacement of thousands through land reform policies, and the destruction of the nation’s agricultural sector are some of the darkest chapters of Mugabe’s reign.
Under his leadership, Zimbabwe—a once-thriving nation often dubbed the “breadbasket of Africa”—sank into a deep economic crisis.
Hyperinflation, mass unemployment, and widespread poverty followed, leaving Zimbabweans desperate.
The transition from Mugabe to Mnangagwa, rather than heralding a new era of reform, has continued the country’s downward spiral.
Mnangagwa, who played a key role in the Gukurahundi massacres of the 1980s, where over 20,000 innocent civilians were callously massacred, has shown no inclination toward accountability for past crimes, instead opting to perpetuate a system of fear and repression.
His quest to amend Zimbabwe’s constitution in order to extend his presidency reflects his desire to hold on to power indefinitely, echoing the same selfishness and disregard for democratic principles that defined Mugabe’s tenure.
Zimbabweans continue to suffer under a corrupt regime that siphons national resources for the benefit of a few, while millions of citizens are forced to leave the country in search of better opportunities.
Namibia, in contrast, flourished under Nujoma’s leadership.
The most important aspects of his legacy is his stance on corruption.
From the very beginning, Nujoma made it clear that Namibia’s independence would not be an excuse for leaders to enrich themselves at the expense of the people.
This message was not only a reflection of his own principles but also a guiding light for his government.
Namibia’s steady economic growth, the creation of a stable democratic framework, and its commitment to human rights stand as enduring testaments to Nujoma’s leadership.
Unlike Zimbabwe, which saw the wholesale looting of state resources by government officials, Nujoma ensured that Namibia’s resources were utilized for the benefit of the entire population, particularly the impoverished.
Millions of Namibians were lifted out of poverty under his administration, and the country’s social and economic indicators improved consistently.
While Mugabe and Mnangagwa have presided over the collapse of Zimbabwe’s health system, which now lacks even the most basic of essential services such as medications, ambulances, and cancer treatment, Namibia has invested heavily in healthcare.
Under Nujoma, Namibia’s healthcare system was a source of pride, with an emphasis on accessibility and quality.
Sam Nujoma passed away in a Namibian hospital, a powerful symbol of his faith in the country’s institutions.
In contrast, Mugabe died in a Singaporean hospital, a stark illustration of the crumbling health system that he allowed to deteriorate under his rule.
Ordinary Zimbabweans, meanwhile, are forced to travel across borders to countries like South Africa and Zambia in search of even basic healthcare, often facing ridicule and mistreatment.
The stark differences between the trajectories of Namibia and Zimbabwe are not just the result of economic policies; they are also a reflection of leadership and the values those leaders espouse.
Nujoma exemplified what true liberation meant.
He understood that independence was not just about political freedom but about the creation of a society where all citizens, regardless of their background, could thrive.
His vision for Namibia was not one of division and conflict, but of progress and inclusivity.
He led with a sense of national pride, ensuring that the fruits of independence were shared among all Namibians, not just a powerful elite.
In conclusion, Sam Nujoma’s life and legacy provide a sharp contrast to the failure of other former liberation heroes who have turned into despots.
His commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and anti-corruption set Namibia on a path of growth and prosperity.
Today, in spite of challenges here and there, Namibia is a beacon of democracy and the rule of law.
While Zimbabwe and other African nations languished under the weight of authoritarianism, Nujoma’s Namibia was a beacon of what true liberation can look like.
His passing is not just the loss of a leader but the end of an era in Africa’s liberation history.
Nujoma remains an enduring symbol of what it means to be a true patriot, a Pan-African hero who never wavered from his principles, even in the face of immense challenges.
His legacy serves as a lesson to all African leaders on the true meaning of liberation—one that uplifts all citizens and respects democratic values.
