Open Committee Meetings and Public Hearings on the State Service (Pensions) Bill This Week

“Open” in the context of committee meetings, means that the meetings are open to attendance by members of the public, but as observers only. Members of the public wishing to attend meetings in the New Parliament Building will need to produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.
Monday 24th February at 10 am
Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development on the status of the Mines and Minerals Bill.
Venue: Committee Room 5, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 24th February at 10 am
Joint Portfolio Committee on Environment, Climate and Wild Life and Thematic Committee on Climate Change
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wild Life on Zimbabwe’s preparedness to host the COP 15 Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.
Venue: Committee Room 13, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 24th February at 2 pm
Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development
Consideration of the analysis on the 2024 Third Quarter Budget Performance Report for the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.
Venue: Committee Room 6, second floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 24th February at 2 pm
Thematic Committee on Culture and Heritage
Oral evidence from the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe on management and preservation of national monuments and heritage.
Venue: Committee Room 14, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 24th February at 2 pm
Thematic Committee on Human Rights
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare on the rights of persons with disabilities.
Venue: Committee Room 9, second floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 25th February at 10 am
Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce on the Ministry’s 2024 Third Quarter Budget Performance Report.
Venue: Committee Room 7, second floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 25th February at 10 am
Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development
Oral evidence from Mutapa Investment Fund on the operations of Petrotrade and the National Oil Infrastructure Company.
Venue: Committee Room 10, second floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 25th February at 10 am
Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development on the Ministry’s strategy to improve irrigation infrastructure in the country.
Venue: Committee Room 11, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 25th February at 11 am
Thematic Committee on Indigenisation and Empowerment
Oral evidence from Empower Bank and Women Empowerment Bank on empowerment programmes for communal farmers and small to medium entrepreneurs across the country.
Venue: Committee Room 2, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Public Hearings on State Service (Pensions) Bill
Below is the schedule of public hearings to be held by the Portfolio Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare on the State Service (Pensions) Bill [link]:
Bulawayo Province
Date: Wednesday 26th February
Venue: Nketa 8 Hall, Bulawayo
Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Harare Province
Date: Friday 28th February
Venue: Cresta Jameson Hotel, Harare
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 midday.
Manicaland Province
Date: Monday 24th February
Venue: Mutare City Hall, Mutare
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mashonaland Central Province
Date: Thursday 27th February
Venue: Chipadze Hall, Bindura
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 midday.
Mashonaland East Province
Date: Wednesday 26th February
Venue: Mbuya Nehanda Hall, Marondera
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Mashonaland West Province
Date: Friday 28th February
Venue: Rimuka Hall, Kadoma
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 midday
Masvingo Province
Date: Tuesday 25th February
Venue: Civic Centre, Masvingo
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 midday
Matabeleland North Province
Date: Monday 24th February
Venue: Lupane Community Hall, Lupane
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Matabeleland South Province
Date: Tuesday 25th February
Venue: Plumtree Town Hall, Plumtree
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 midday
Midlands Province
Date: Thursday 27th February
Venue: Mtapa Hall, Gweru
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 midday