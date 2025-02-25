25.2.2025 2:34
by Veritas

Open Committee Meetings and Public Hearings on the State Service (Pensions) Bill This Week

BILL WATCH: PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 3/2025

There are nine open Committee meetings scheduled for this week, as indicated below.  In addition, the Portfolio Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare will be holding public hearings on the State Service (Pensions) Bill, again as indicated below.

“Open” in the context of committee meetings, means that the meetings are open to attendance by members of the public, but as observers only.  Members of the public wishing to attend meetings in the New Parliament Building will need to produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.

Monday 24th February at 10 am

Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development on the status of the Mines and Minerals Bill.

Venue:  Committee Room 5, first floor, New Parliament Building.

Monday 24th February at 10 am

Joint Portfolio Committee on Environment, Climate and Wild Life and Thematic Committee on Climate Change

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wild Life on Zimbabwe’s preparedness to host the COP 15 Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.

Venue:  Committee Room 13, third floor, New Parliament Building.

Monday 24th February at 2 pm

Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development

Consideration of the analysis on the 2024 Third Quarter Budget Performance Report for the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Venue:  Committee Room 6, second floor, New Parliament Building.

Monday 24th February at 2 pm

Thematic Committee on Culture and Heritage

Oral evidence from the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe on management and preservation of national monuments and heritage.

Venue:  Committee Room 14, third floor, New Parliament Building.

Monday 24th February at 2 pm

Thematic Committee on Human Rights

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Venue:  Committee Room 9, second floor, New Parliament Building.

Tuesday 25th February at 10 am

Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce on the Ministry’s 2024 Third Quarter Budget Performance Report.

Venue:  Committee Room 7, second floor, New Parliament Building.

Tuesday 25th February at 10 am

Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development

Oral evidence from Mutapa Investment Fund on the operations of Petrotrade and the National Oil Infrastructure Company.

Venue:  Committee Room 10, second floor, New Parliament Building.

Tuesday 25th February at 10 am

Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development on the Ministry’s strategy to improve irrigation infrastructure in the country.

Venue:  Committee Room 11, third floor, New Parliament Building.

Tuesday 25th February at 11 am

Thematic Committee on Indigenisation and Empowerment

Oral evidence from Empower Bank and Women Empowerment  Bank on empowerment programmes for communal farmers and small to medium entrepreneurs across the country.

Venue:  Committee Room 2, first floor, New Parliament Building.

Public Hearings on State Service (Pensions) Bill

Below is the schedule of public hearings to be held by the Portfolio Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare on the State Service (Pensions) Bill [link]:

Bulawayo Province

Date:  Wednesday 26th February

Venue:  Nketa 8 Hall, Bulawayo

Time:     9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Harare Province

Date:  Friday 28th February

Venue:  Cresta Jameson Hotel, Harare

Time:     10 a.m. to 12 midday.

Manicaland Province

Date:  Monday 24th February

Venue:  Mutare City Hall, Mutare

Time:     11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mashonaland Central Province

Date:  Thursday 27th February

Venue:  Chipadze Hall, Bindura

Time:     10 a.m. to 12 midday.

Mashonaland East Province

Date:  Wednesday 26th February

Venue:  Mbuya Nehanda Hall, Marondera

Time:     9 to 11 a.m.

Mashonaland West Province

Date:  Friday 28th February

Venue:  Rimuka Hall, Kadoma

Time:     10 a.m. to 12 midday

Masvingo Province

Date:  Tuesday 25th February

Venue:  Civic Centre, Masvingo

Time:     10 a.m. to 12 midday

Matabeleland North Province

Date:  Monday 24th February

Venue:  Lupane Community Hall, Lupane

Time:     11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Matabeleland South Province

Date:  Tuesday 25th February

Venue:  Plumtree Town Hall, Plumtree

Time:     10 a.m. to 12 midday

Midlands Province

Date:  Thursday 27th February

Venue:  Mtapa Hall, Gweru

Time:     10 a.m. to 12 midday

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *