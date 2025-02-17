7:43 by Ngomakurira Have your say: PLANTED BY THE WATERSIDE

What makes for a good doctor, or a good anyone? The doctor who knows the clinical answer to every disease will, no doubt, do a good job. But if they only rely on book knowledge, there will be something missing. That ‘something’ is the space between the doctor as a person and the patient. The book knowledge is necessary and may well provide a cure for many ailments. But it is not enough.