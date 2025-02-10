8:56 by Daily Maverick Have your say: The new Expropriation Act: SA’s chance to face its imperial past

The executive order of Donald Trump to terminate American aid funding for South Africa is a grave distortion of the law and of history. Trump claims that the law is aimed at ‘seizing ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation’. This is a falsehood. But more about that later. First, some historical perspective is warranted.