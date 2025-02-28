HARARE – Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-styled interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has approached the High Court seeking to bar his recall from Parliament.
Tshabangu, who spearheaded mass recalls that wrested CCC from the control of Nelson Chamisa—leading to Chamisa’s resignation—now finds himself facing the same fate.
Expelled from the Welshman Ncube led CCC, he fears an imminent removal from his Senate seat and has filed an urgent chamber application against the CCC, as well as the Speaker of the National Assembly and the President of the Senate.
In case number HCH875/25, Tshabangu argues that his recall would be unlawful, citing a disciplinary hearing held by CCC on February 12, which he claims was irregularly constituted.
The hearing was conducted by a disciplinary committee that was unlawfully established, Tshabangu states in his application.
He seeks an interdict preventing the Speaker from declaring his seat vacant and a declaratur affirming his continued tenure in Parliament.